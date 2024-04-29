India T20 World Cup squad Live Updates: BCCI announcement expected soon after New Zealand reveal 15-player squad

India T20 World Cup squad Live Updates: The 2024 T20 World Cup is just over a month away, and the hottest topic in the Indian cricket community, despite the presence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is how the 2007 champions will line up. BCCI's chief of selection committee Ajit Agarkar is expected to announce India's 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday. But ahead of the big announcement, the former India cricketer, who reportedly flew from Spain to Delhi for Saturday's IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, will have an informal chat with captain Rohit Sharma on the possible squad for the tournament in June....Read More

There are a number of selection headaches for the committee to resolve, chief of which would be whether struggling all-rounder Hardik Pandya can be included in the squad and defining Virat Kohli's role amid veteran cricketers and experts wanting the former captain to open for India. This is would subsequently leave the selectors to pick one between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for the backup role.

Another major talking point is who among Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and KL Rahul takes up the role of the wicketkeeper. Even veteran Dinesh Karthik has emerged as an outside contender for the spot. They would also have to resolve who will be trusted with the finisher's role and whether Pandya can still remain in the lower order considering his rather disastrous bowling form in the 2024 IPL. While Pandya has shown flashes of his big-hitting prowess this season, his bowling has taken a hit and he has only bowled 19 overs out of a possible 36 in nine games for Mumbai Indians. As a designated finisher, he has hit only 10 sixes in these games, which is below par by every measure. The free-flowing bat-swing is completely missing in the 196 odd runs that he has scored in the tournament so far at a strike-rate of 142. What favours Pandya is the lack of a like-for-like replacement alternative for the selectors as Shivam Dube, who is also expected to board the New York-bound flight, hasn't bowled for CSK at all this year. Pandya is also a far superior bowler than Dube. However, the latter's current batting form (22 sixes in eight games) can't be ignored either. The selectors will also be scratching their head over picking the bowling lineup, especially the pace attack to support Jasprit Bumrah.