T20 World Cup: Team India players wear black armbands to pay tribute to Tarak Sinha

The Team India players wore black armbands during their final T20 World Cup game against Namibia to pay tribute to legendary coach Tarak Sinha, who passed away after a battle with cancer on Saturday.

Tarak Sinha is renowned for coaching players across generations and the list comprises Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant, who is a part of the current Team India squad.

#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands today to pay their tributes to Dronacharya Awardee and widely respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who sadly passed away on Saturday.#T20WorldCup #INDvNAM pic.twitter.com/U2LHEtsuN9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2021

Sinha's death on Saturday was mourned by the cricketing fraternity, with one of his brightest ward Rishabh Pant saying the loss had left him devastated.

"My mentor, coach, motivator, my biggest critic and my greatest fan. You took care of me like your son, I am devastated. You will always be with me whenever I walk out onto the field. My heartfelt condolences and prayers. May your soul rest in peace, Tarak sir," Pant had tweeted.

Sinha, who was reverentially referred to as "Ustad ji" by his disciples, was a father figure in Delhi's famous Sonnet Club, which has produced some of the country's finest cricketers who ruled domestic and international cricket.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag had said he was deeply pained by the loss.

"Feel a lot of pain on the demise of passing away of Ustaad ji #TarakSinha. He was one of the rare coaches who gave India more than a dozen Test Cricketers & the values he inculcated in his students helped Indian cricket immensely. Condolences to his family and students," he had tweeted.

