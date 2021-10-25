Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 World Cup: That's what you call hammering favourites, says Michael Vaughan praising Pakistan

Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday
Dubai: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, right, hugs captain Babar Azam to congratulate him for scoring 50 runs during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, UAE, Sunday(AP)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praised the Pakistan team as they thrashed India by 10 wickets in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

"Congrats @ TheRealPC. that is what you call hammering the favourites. Incredible display. Well done. #indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup," tweeted Vaughan.

The former England skipper also lauded the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and called him the 'best player' in the world across all the formats of cricket.

"You could argue very well that @babarazam258 is the best player in the world across all formats ... #indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup," said Vaughan in another tweet.

Earlier, former Australian spinner Shane Warne also praised Pakistan for their victory and called them the 'favourites' to win the tournament.

"What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all-around & impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms," tweeted Warne.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. (ANI)

