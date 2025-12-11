Search Search
Thursday, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
T20 World Cup tickets go live

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 10:07 pm IST

Tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 start at ₹100 in India and LKR1000 in Sri Lanka, with sales launched for matches from Feb 7 to Mar 8.

MUMBAI: The prices for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will start from as low as 100 at some venues in India and LKR1000 (approximately $3.26) in Sri Lanka, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

File image of India's players celebrating after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. (AP)
The sale of tickets for the 10th edition of the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from Feb 7 to March 8 began on Thursday evening (at 18h45 IST).

The tournament opener will be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo. The first match in India will be played in Kolkata between West Indies and Bangladesh while hosts and defending champions India will open their campaign in Mumbai against USA.

Announcing the ticket sales at an event to announce the beverage partner for the World Cup on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, ICC CEO Mr Sanjog Gupta, said: “Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in our journey towards delivering the most accessible and global ICC event ever staged. Our vision for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket.”

Devajit Saikia, honorary secretary, BCCI said: “With tickets starting as low as 100, the excitement around the World Cup 2026 is multiplied manifold. We are committed to creating a world-class match-day experience that reflects India’s passion for the sport, modern facilities, smooth logistics, and stadiums buzzing with energy.”

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA LIVE Score match Today.
