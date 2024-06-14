'Sehwag who?': Shakib Al Hasan brutally owns India great after being told he should retire from Bangladesh cricket

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Friday responded to the criticism from former India cricketer Virender Sehwag after leading the Asian side to a 25-run win against the Netherlands at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St Vincent. Shakib scored a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 46-ball 64 to help Bangladesh inch closer to securing a berth in the Super Eight stage of the T2O World Cup from Group D. Shakib Al Hasan's viral reaction to Virender Sehwag's criticism

The 37-year-old had a forgettable start to the T20 World Cup. He failed to pick up wickets in matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa while scoring just eight and three runs, respectively. Sehwag lashed out at the senior cricketer, saying that Shakib should be ashamed of his performance and rather retire from the sport.

“You are such an experienced player, you have been captain before, but your stats are such. You should feel ashamed of yourself and just declare that you are retiring from the T20 format,” Sehwag had told Cricbuzz after Bangladesh's four-run loss to the Proteas in New York on Monday.

“If he (Shakib) was included in the squad for experience, then we were not able to see it. At least spend some time at this wicket, it is not like you are (Matthew) Hayden or (Adam) Gilchrist who can play a pull shot of a short ball, you are just a player from Bangladesh. Play according to your standards. When you are not able to play hook or pull, so just play the strokes that you know," he added.

On Thursday, after Shakib's match-winning knock, the former Bangladesh captain was asked in the post-match press conference about Sehwag's criticism, and he interrupted the question by asking, "Who?"

The senior all-rounder responded to the question sharply, saying that a player's responsibility is not to respond to criticism. However, he did understand Sehwag's point of view and added that the discussions around his form and place in the team were only natural given his lean performances in the opening two games.

"A player never comes to answer any questions," Shakib shot back. "A player's job is to bat for the team if he's a batsman and contribute to the team. If he is a bowler, his job is to bowl well. The wicket is about luck. If he is a fielder, he should save each run and take as many catches as he can. Here, actually, there's nothing to answer for anyone.

"I think it is important for a current player (to see) how much he can contribute to his team. When he can't contribute, then naturally there would be discussions and I don't think it is a bad thing," he added.

Bangladesh will take on Nepal in their final Group D match on Sunday. If they win, they are guaranteed a Super-Eight berth. If they lose, they would expect Sri Lanka to beat Netherlands.