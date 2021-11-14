'You were top class, showed how it’s done': Indian cricket fraternity congratulate Australia for maiden T20 WC title win

The five-time ODI World Cup champions finally had their hands on the white-ball trophy that eluded them for more than a decade. Beating New Zealand comprehensively, by eight wickets, Australia on Sunday lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy as the Dubai International Stadium. Following the victory, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the Australian team.

Veteran cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the first to congratulate Australia for their brilliant performance and the title win.

Tremendous final, some terrific batting! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their maiden triumph, New Zealand have nothing to be ashamed of. #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2021

Congratulations Team Australia @CricketAus for winning the T20 World Cup.. you guys were unbelievable #mitchmarsh class 💪 powerful hitting 🇦🇺 🏆 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2021

Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2021

#Aus lost Finch and Marsh made the very next over into a big one. Lost Warner and the same treatment meted out in the following over. The ability to counterattack in knockouts is special. Well played, #Aus Zampa and Hazlewood were special throughout #T20WorldCupFinal — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 14, 2021

Many Congratulations to Team Australia for such a brilliant performance and winning the ICC T20 trophy! #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal 👏🏆 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2021

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson smashed an incredible 48-ball 85 to propel New Zealand to 172 for four, the highest score for a team batting first in a T20 World Cup final. But Australian batters poured cold water over the captain's effort.

David Warner scored a impressive half-century before Mitchell Marsh carved his own 50-ball 77 to guide Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup win.

"Everyone that wins a World Cup says it's hard to process, it's hard to put in words, but this is such a wonderful group of people," Australia head coach Justin Langer said after the game.