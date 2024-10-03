South Africa left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi decided to opt out of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) central contract on Thursday. The 34-year-old, however, will be available for important bilateral series and ICC tournaments. CSA said the move will allow Shamsi, who has played 51 One-Day Internationals and 70 T20 Internationals, greater flexibility to participate in various leagues worldwide while maintaining his availability to represent South Africa across both white-ball formats. Tabraiz Shamsi opts out of South Africa's central contract to focus on T20 leagues(AFP)

While accepting Shami's decision, who played a crucial role in South Africa reaching their maiden World Cup final in June this year, CSA remained confident in his continued dedication to South African cricket.

"Furthermore, the national body looks forward to his future contributions to the Proteas and Momentum Multiply Titans," CSA added.

‘I will always be available for country when needed’: Shamsi

Shamsi said the move to opt out of the contract would not have any impact on his commitment to South African cricket.

“I have decided to opt out of my central contract in order to be more flexible during the domestic season, allowing me to explore all opportunities available and look after my family in the best way possible,” commented Shamsi.

“This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the Proteas in any way and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed. It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country.

“The Titans are also fully supportive of my decision, and I will be a part of the Titans squad whenever I am available.

“I would like to thank Enoch Nkwe, Rob Walter and Dr Jacques Faul for their advice, support and open communication through this process.”

CSA Director of Cricket, Nkwe added: “Shamo is a key member of our white-ball squads, and while we respect his decision, we are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa.

“We sincerely appreciate his honesty and openness on the matter, which is integral and what we want from our players.”