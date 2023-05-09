'Take your conversations elsewhere...': Star India pacer hits back after being accused of criticising Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been involved in quite a few dramatic events during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the latest was an altercation between fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and Delhi Capitals' (DC) Phil Salt during the latter's chase. Salt had hit Siraj for two sixes and a four off consecutive balls in the fifth over and the pacer responded with a short delivery that flew over the batter's head and was called a wide. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mohammed Siraj gestures towards Delhi Capitals' Phil Salt (AFP)

Siraj then went on to have words with Salt, who himself didn't back down and captains David Warner and Faf Du Plessis ended up separating their players. Siraj also seemed to have some words with Warner as well.

India women's team fast bowler Shikha Pandey at the time made a tweet that was seen by many on the social media platform as an attack on Siraj. "Swearing won’t help anyone win any games! #JustSaying," she had said in the tweet.

This led to an avalanche of comments slamming her for taking aim at Siraj, to the point where Pandey shut off the replies to her tweet. She later slammed the trolls in a statement that she made over two tweets, clarifying that her initial comment was not aimed at Siraj.

"I’ve always been in awe of Mohammed Siraj’s bowling. What he has achieved in his career thus far is incredible, inspiring & incomparable. So folks trying really hard to make it appear as if I implied something else please take your conversations elsewhere," said Pandey in her first tweet.

"Also, if you think hurling abuse on my TL or some one else’s helps you get your point across pls continue to do so. I can speak for myself, it does NOT. P.S. I’m heading to the kitchen to wash the dishes, with papa lending me a hand in preparing dinner," she said in the second.

Siraj had earlier been in the centre of an altercation that culminated in RCB's Virat Kohli facing off with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Siraj had thrown the ball at the non-striker's end where LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq was standing, which led to the latter retaliating. Kohli came in to defend Siraj and the pair exchanged words during and after the match. Kohli also had words with a couple of other LSG players like Amit Mishra and Kyle Mayers and it ultimately led to him dramatically facing off with Gambhir.

