'Takes centuries to complete his over': Twitter slams Prasidh Krishna as KKR pacer bowls most no balls in IPL 2021

Prasidh Krishna may have finished with two wickets in the match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi but the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer certainly did not make any new fans on Twitter. Prasidh finished with 2/43 including the wickets of half-centurion Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav, but users on Twitter were not pleased with his effort.

There were two primary reasons for Twitter be miffed with Prasidh. One was for having an economy rate of 10.28, which made him the second-most expensive KKR bowler of the night behind Andre Russell, who bled 37 off three. The second was the numbers of extra Prasidh conceded in the game, bowling four wides and two no-balls.

Having overstepped twice, Prasidh has now bowled the maximum number of no-ball which is 8. He bowled two no-ball to go with the two he bowled in the previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here are some of the tweets that highlights the frustration of Twitter users.

MI, put in to bat, finished on 155/6. They began briskly with openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock adding 78 runs for the opening wicket, but a terrific comeback from the KKR bowlers saw them grab six wickets for the next 78.