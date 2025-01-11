Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamim Iqbal rejects Bangladesh captain's comeback request, announces retirement from international cricket

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 11, 2025 07:59 AM IST

Bangladesh opening batter Tamim Iqbal has announced retirement from international cricket. 

Bangladesh's opening batter, Tamim Iqbal, announced retirement from international cricket. The left-handed batter made 387 appearances for Bangladesh across all formats of the game. He brought the curtain down on his career after scoring 15,192 runs for the country. He is the second-highest run-getter for Bangladesh in international cricket after wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim.

Tamim Iqbal announces international retirement (AFP)
Tamim Iqbal announces international retirement (AFP)

Tamim Iqbal took to Facebook to announce his retirement. "I have been away from international cricket for a long time. That distance will remain. My chapter in international cricket is over. I have been thinking about this for a long time," he said.

This is not the first time that Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement. He had called time on his career in July 2023, but later, he reversed his own decision.

"Now that a big event like the Champions Trophy is coming up, I do not want to be the focus of anyone's attention, which could lead to the team losing their focus. Of course, I did not want this to happen before, too," said Tamim Iqbal.

'Was asked to return'

Tamim Iqbal also revealed that captain Najmul Hossain Shanto asked him to return to the national side. However, he decided to listen to his own heart.

"Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sincerely asked me to return to the team. There were discussions with the selection committee too. I am grateful to them for still considering me in the team. However, I have listened to my own heart," said Tamim Iqbal.

In his statement, Tamim Iqbal also touched upon missing out on the 2023 ODI World Cup, saying, “What happened before the 2023 World Cup, was a big shock for me, as I did not go out of the team due to cricket.”

The 35-year-old Tamim Iqbal amassed 5,134 runs in 70 Tests; in ODIs, he registered more than 8,000 runs in 243 matches.

In T20Is, the left-handed batter amassed 1,758 runs. His last international match for Bangladesh came against New Zealand in September 2023.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On