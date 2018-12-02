Tamim Iqbal returns for ODI series against West Indies

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is set to return to action for the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies.

The 29-year-old, who had sustained a wrist injury during the opening game of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, subsequently missed the remaining Asia Cup tournament and the multi-format home series against Zimbabwe.

Iqbal was expected to be part of the two-Test series against West Indies, which Bangladesh swept by 2-0, but due to an untimely rib injury in the training session, his return was further delayed.

Masrafe Mortaza-led team will meet West Indies for a three-match ODI series on December 9, with the first two games to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, before heading to Sylhet for the final fixture.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 21:50 IST