Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 02, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Tamim Iqbal returns for ODI series against West Indies

Tamim Iqbal, who had sustained a wrist injury during the opening game of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, subsequently missed the remaining Asia Cup tournament and the multi-format home series against Zimbabwe.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2018 21:50 IST
ANI
ANI
Dhaka
Tamim Iqbal,Bangladesh vs West Indies,Shakib Al Hasan
Tamim Iqbal celebrates his century during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh.(AFP)

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is set to return to action for the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies.

The 29-year-old, who had sustained a wrist injury during the opening game of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, subsequently missed the remaining Asia Cup tournament and the multi-format home series against Zimbabwe.

READ: Hockey World Cup 2018: Spirited India play out 2-2 draw against Belgium

Iqbal was expected to be part of the two-Test series against West Indies, which Bangladesh swept by 2-0, but due to an untimely rib injury in the training session, his return was further delayed.

Masrafe Mortaza-led team will meet West Indies for a three-match ODI series on December 9, with the first two games to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, before heading to Sylhet for the final fixture.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 21:50 IST

tags

more from cricket