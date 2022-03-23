Taskin five-wicket haul, Tamim's unbeaten 87 lead Bangladesh to historic series win over South Africa

Bangladesh clinched its first one-day series in South Africa with a convincing nine-wicket win in the deciding game on Wednesday. Bangladesh won the series 2-1 after bowling South Africa out for 154 and then providing an even more compelling batting performance to reach 156-1 in only 26.3 overs.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was 87 not out off 82 balls to see his team home and to history at SuperSport Park.

“This is massive. It is a massive achievement for us. I will rate this at the top,” Tamim said.

Bangladesh had broken new ground by winning its first ODI against South Africa in South Africa in the series' first game.

It was also the first time Bangladesh had won an ODI series away from home since 2018.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed put Bangladesh on course in the decider with his 5-35 to rip the heart out of South Africa's batting, where opener Janneman Malan top-scored for the home team with 39.

Tamim and Litton Das (48) put on a 127-run opening stand that ensured Bangladesh would win.

Das' exit just before his half-century made little difference and the experienced Shakib Al Hasan (18 not out) slapped a square cut for four off South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to seal the victory.

“For me, the Bangladeshis were the better outfit," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said. “They showed us how to play. You saw how clinical they were with the bat. We were completely outplayed in this series.”

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo and bowling coach Allan Donald are both South African. Domingo is a former South Africa coach and Donald was one of South Africa's best fast bowlers.