Tanzania Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Match 1 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024 to start at 02:45 PM
Venue : Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos
Tanzania Women squad -
Adolphina Sylvester, Hudaa Omary, Mwanaidi Ammy, Neema Pius, Rahima Kibwana, Saum Mtae, Aisha Mohamed, Perice Kamunya, Tabu Omary, Saumu Hussein, Agnes Qwele, Josephine Ulrik, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Saidat Mbaki, Sheila Kizito, Sophia Jerome
Rwanda Women squad -
Clarisse Umutoniwase, Geovanis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Belise Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze, Merveille Uwase, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Rosine Irera, Sylvia Usabyimana, Zurufat Ishimwe
Tanzania Women vs Rwanda Women Match Details
