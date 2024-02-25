Tanzania Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Match 1 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024 to start at 02:45 PM

Edit Profile
    Feb 25, 2024 1:51 PM IST
    Tanzania Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024. Match will start at 02:45 PM
    Tanzania Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024. Match will start on 25 Feb 2024 at 02:45 PM
    Venue : Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos

    Tanzania Women squad -
    Adolphina Sylvester, Hudaa Omary, Mwanaidi Ammy, Neema Pius, Rahima Kibwana, Saum Mtae, Aisha Mohamed, Perice Kamunya, Tabu Omary, Saumu Hussein, Agnes Qwele, Josephine Ulrik, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Saidat Mbaki, Sheila Kizito, Sophia Jerome
    Rwanda Women squad -
    Clarisse Umutoniwase, Geovanis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Belise Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze, Merveille Uwase, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Rosine Irera, Sylvia Usabyimana, Zurufat Ishimwe

    Feb 25, 2024 1:51 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024

    Tanzania Women vs Rwanda Women Match Details
    Match 1 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024 between Tanzania Women and Rwanda Women to be held at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos at 02:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

