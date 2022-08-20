Team India breaks Pakistan's spectacular world record to script history with series win against Zimbabwe

Another quick and dominating win for India in the ODI format as they thrashed Zimbabwe in the second ODI by five wickets and subsequently bagged the three-match ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. And with the big win at the Harare Sports club, India have managed to script a sensational piece of history as they went past Pakistan's spectacular world record on Saturday.

Unlike in the first ODI, where India won convincingly by 10 wickets chasing 190 in just 30.5 overs, the visitors had to break a sweat on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club as they lost five wickets in their chase of 162 at the same venue en route to their win which was scripted in just 25.4 overs.

ALSO READ: Watch: Axar's unexpected reaction after being hit by throw, Ishan apologises immediately during IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI

With the win, India went past Pakistan and South Africa to become the first ever team in ODI cricket to win 11 straight matches away from home. India's 11 wins in the format against Zimbabwe in Harare began back in 2013. South Africa are still in a 10-match winning streak in East London (2013-2017*) while Pakistan had shared a similar record back between 1989 and 1990 in Sharjah. West Indies too stand alongside them in the unique list with 10 such wins in Brisbane between 1992 and 2001.

“They do have some quality bowlers, I saw that in the previous series against Bangladesh as well. The bowlers came strong at us, a good challenge for us. We are here to play good cricket and win, every opportunity is an honour, so we want to go out there next time also to enjoy ourselves and put a good performance. Wherever we travel, we get good support from Indian fans, very thankful for their support,” captain KL Rahul said after the series win.

