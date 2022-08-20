Watch: Axar's unexpected reaction after being hit by throw, Ishan apologises immediately during IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI

From nasty on-field collisions to players getting hit by spine-tingling bouncers – injuries are part and parcel of the sport. But what happened to Axar Patel is a different story altogether. The India all-rounder on Saturday was visibly infuriated after getting hit by his own teammate's throw. During the second One-day International between against Zimbabwe, an Ishan Kishan throw from deep struck Axar, who had already squatted down at short cover. Also Read | 'He couldn't sleep for couple of days. I never saw Sachin that upset': Jadeja reveals the ball that 'changed' Tendulkar

Though Axar didn't cop a serious blow, he turned back and stared at Ishan, who immediately put his hand up for an apology. It all happened after Ryan Burl cut Deepak Hooda's short ball towards Ishan in the 28th over of the Zimbabwean innings. The video of the fielding hiccup, which went viral in no time, left fans in splits.

Zimbabwe eventually folded for just 161 runs with Shardul Thakur taking three wickets after replacing Deepak Chahar. Thakur captured the wickets of opener Innocent Kaia, captain Regis Chakabva and lower-order Luke Jongwe.

Thakur finished with fine figures of 3/38 in seven overs. Only former Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and unbeaten Ryan Burl made any impact against the Indian attack, scoring 42 and 39 respectively.

Williams played a counter-attacking knock and top-scored for Zimbabwe with a run-a-ball 42 – a crucial innings after his team was reduced to 31/4 in the 13th over.

Burl made a 47-ball 39 with three boundaries and one six. He, however, ran out of partners as India skittled out the home side for a modest 161.

Sikandar Raza, who hit two centuries in the ODI series win over Bangladesh this month, fell to Kuldeep Yadav, who returned 1/49 in his eight overs. At the start, Mohammed Siraj (8-2-16-1) and Prasidh Krishna (6.1-1-28-1) troubled the struggling Zimbabwe top-order.

Earlier, India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl. "The pitch appears better and a lot harder than two days ago," he said. "There is a bit in the air and, hopefully, we can bowl really well again."

With Thakur entering the eleven in place of Chahar, India made just one change from the team that cruised to a 10-wicket win on Thursday. Zimbabwe changed two of their side with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga coming in for Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON