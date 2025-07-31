Team India flags concerns with match referee over England getting 'preferential treatment' during Lord's Test: Report

India’s team management has reportedly expressed strong reservations about the ball-change protocol during the ongoing Test series in England, alleging it tilted the balance of the match at Lord’s in favour of the hosts. The Indian team management also believed England were given ‘preferential treatment’ while choosing the balls, and the issue has been officially raised with the ICC match referee, according to The Indian Express. London: India's headcoach Gautam Gambhir, chairperson of BCCI selection committee Ajit Agarkar, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak with captain Shubman Gill (PTI)

Controversy erupted during England’s first innings in the third Test at Lord’s when the second new ball used by India went out of shape just 10 overs in. While the rules stipulate that the replacement ball should be in a similar condition, India were handed one that was around 30 to 35 overs old, according to the report. The umpires informed the team that there was no ball in stock that matched the age of the original.

“At Lord’s, after about 10 overs, the Dukes ball lost its shape, something that has been happening so often in the series,” an Indian team official told the newspaper.

“The ball failed to pass through the rings that the umpires carry on the field to check if the ball is uniformly spherical. However, the umpires didn’t have a ball that was 10 overs old, so the Indian team at a crucial moment of the match got a ball that was 30-35 overs old.”

The timing of the ball change couldn’t have been worse for India. Jasprit Bumrah had just torn through England’s middle order, dismissing Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes in a stunning 14-ball burst. But once the ball was changed, the sting seemed to vanish.

“Check the scoreboard to see how the game changed after that. The bowlers lost their swing and England scored with ease,” the official said.

Weren't told how old balls were

India’s management even pleaded with the match referee to allow them to revert to the deformed original, but were turned down on account of the rules. “When you ask for a ball change, you aren’t told about the age of the replacement you will be getting. At Lord’s, we weren’t told that the replacement would be 30 to 35 overs old. If we were told, we would have continued with the deformed ball that was used for 10 overs. The ICC needs to intervene. This rule needs to be changed,” he added.

Data reported by ESPNcricinfo further supports India’s grievance. The original second new ball was averaging 1.869 degrees of swing and 0.579 degrees of seam. The replacement, by contrast, offered just 0.855 degrees of swing, significantly dulling India’s edge. England eventually won the match by 22 runs to go 2-1 up in the series.