Team India given reality check about Shivam Dube’s ‘all-rounder’ abilities: ‘He can concede 6 sixes in an over’

Mohammad Kaif slammed India's decision to use Shivam Dube's bowling abilities in their recent T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 defeat against South Africa. The co-hosts crashed to a 76-run defeat in their Super 8 opener, their first loss of the tournament. Although Dube did take a wicket, he conceded 32 runs from only two overs. India's Shivam Dube bowls a delivery during the ongoing T20 World Cup. (PTI)

In the ongoing tournament, Dube has also taken four wickets in three innings, at an economy rate of 10.63. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif claimed that Dube is strictly a batter, and 'not an all-rounder'.

Also Read: India staring at semifinal squeeze after West Indies’ dominant Zimbabwe win - Qualification equation explained

‘He is not an all-rounder’: Mohammad Kaif on Shivam Dube "With the field and his plan to bowl wide to Brevis, Dube showed that he wanted to be very defensive. Nobody bowls defensively in the 10th over. You looked to attack and try to take a wicket at that time. According to me, Dube is a batter; he is not an all-rounder," he said.

Kaif also warned Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir that Dube could even concede four sixes in an over against a team like West Indies. "We don't need an all-rounder who bowls at 120 kph. He might take an odd wicket but will always go for runs. He can even concede four sixes in an over against West Indies," he said.

Chasing 188 runs, India were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs as Marco Jansen took a four-wicket haul, and Keshav Maharaj bagged three dismissals. Meanwhile, Corbin Bosch took two wickets. Shivam Dube top-scored for India with a knock of 42 runs off 37 balls. Initially, David Miller's 35-ball 63 took South Africa to 187/7 in 20 overs. For India's bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, and Arshdeep Singh bagged two dismissals.

India face Zimbabwe in their upcoming Super 8 fixture on Thursday. Then they take on the West Indies in their final Super 8 fixture on Sunday. Kaif also had a selection suggestion for Suryakumar and Gambhir, urging them to use Sanju Samson.

"There should be a balance in everything. We have gone overboard with lefties, where there are six left-handed batters in the top eight. Hardik is coming at No. 5 for the left-right combination. If you think it could be your winning formula, make a squad keeping that in mind. Bring in Sanju to get that left-right combination," he said.