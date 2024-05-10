Team India to get a new selector; ‘Interviews have happened,’ says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The Ajit Agakar-led senior men's selection committee is set to get a new member very soon, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday. Currently, there are four full-time selectors of Team India. Apart from chief selector Agarkar, the other members are former cricketers Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath. The Indian selection committee consists of five members but they have been functioning with a four-member team for the year or so. Chief Selector of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ajit Agarkar(AP)

That, however, is set to end very soon, as Jay Shah confirmed that the vacant post of one national selector is expected to be filled up soon. Shah, in fact, added that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape have conducted a set of interviews for the same.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"A few interviews for the selector's post have already happened. We will announce it soon," Jay Shah said.

Like candidates for the head coach, the applicants for the selectors are also interviewed by the CAC and the final decision rests on them.

‘India have an experienced team in T20 World Cup’

Shah said India are sending an experienced team to the T20 World Cup owing to the fact that conditions in the USA are unknown.

"The team is leaving in two batches, those who will be free before (the playoffs) will leave on May 24. The rest of them will leave after the final," he said.

"We have an experienced team; a better team couldn't have been selected. We have selected the best 15 players possible. We have a batting line up till Nos. 8 and 9. We have selected experienced players who can play in all conditions," he added.

Shah rejected the talk that India, England and Australia are in talks to revive the franchise-based competition Champions League T20.

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins had claimed in a media interaction here last month that the three boards are in talks to revive the competition.

"The Cricket Victoria CEO has not spoken to me about this. No such discussions are taking place. I would have told you had I been a part of any talks," Shah said.

He also said the ICC has not approached BCCI on the topic of creating windows for country-based T20 leagues.

"That is ICC's prerogative. It is a fact that the ICC is not touching the IPL. In fact, they have given it a two-and-a-half month window instead of just about two months, we are grateful to the ICC for that," he said.