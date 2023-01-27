‘Teams like New Zealand, South Africa should be banned if…’: Ex-PAK star's take on India in ICC events in last 10 years

Team India last won an ICC Trophy almost 10 years ago when they lifted the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Since then, it's has been heartbreak on numerous occasions for the team despite coming pretty close to achieving the honours. The Men in Blue reached the semi-final of the ODI World Cup in 2015 and 2019 but couldn't proceed further. They lost to archrivals Pakistan in the finals of ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. Team India finished as runner's up in the 2014 T20 World Cup and reached the semi-final in the 2016 and 2022 editions. In the newly introduced World Test Championship final, they lost to New Zealand in 2021.

The ICC trophy-drought has now become a needle to prick for the cricket experts who miss no chance in questioning the relevance of richest cricket board BCCI and star-studded Indian teams. However, speaking on the matter, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal called India a great team and also lauded the performances by them.

"People talk about India having not won an ICC event for 10 years. You can't win every ICC event. And if winning an ICC trophy is the only criterion then teams like New Zealand and South Africa should be banned since they haven't won any. So this is just a pick. India is a great team and is playing at a different level," said Akmal on Paktv.tv.

Meanwhile, India will host the ICC ODI World Cup this year and Rohit Sharma and Co. will have a huge opportunity to be crowned world champions in home conditions. Interestingly, last three editions of the World Cup in 50-over format have been won by host countries- England (2019), Australia(2015) and India(2011).

