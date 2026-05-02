Tearaway pacer gives heart-warming update, he can return to bowling sooner than expected

There is no better sight in cricket than an out-and-out fast bowler castling the stumps. Mark Wood has been one of the few ones in the last few years to have given that thrill to fans. There are not many out-and-out quicks in world cricket today! (REUTERS)

However, at present, he is struggling with a knee issue. He last played for England during the 2025-26 Ashes, but after bowling almost a dozen overs in the first Test at Perth in November, the knee issue resurfaced, and he was ruled out of the remainder of the series.

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He is, however, now getting better and hopes to play later in the ongoing summer season in England. "I need to take it slow," Wood told the BBC.

"Realistically, I've got maybe one more chance at doing this right. If I rush it back, then it's not good; that could be it.

"I'm still trying to get back to bowling, hopefully later on in the summer," the 36-year-old said.

Before his appearance in that Perth Test, Wood had been away from Test action for 15 months. Initially, he had an elbow issue. The knee issue plagued him later, and he had to undergo surgery. Wood, who has 38 Test caps, is eyeing representing England again at some point. That’s the only thing that’s keeping him going.

"You've got to keep your eye on the prize, which is ultimately for me, trying to get to playing for England. That's my focus.

"It's mega frustrating. It's been a long time, over a year, since I had the initial surgery.

"To build it back up for seven months to play one game, and then be out again, takes its toll.

"With the age I'm at, I don't want to miss games. You want to be involved. I was bowling quickly and well before this injury started, and I haven't been able to get back to that level," he said.

Sonny Baker, is he the solution? Wood is still centrally contracted. Next month, New Zealand will be in England for a three-Test series. Ever since his injury, England are looking to find a similar type of bowler. In the ongoing county cricket season, there have been a few who have impressed. Sonny Baker of Hampshire is one of them. Last month, he took a five-for against Somerset. The fastest delivery he has bowled this season is 92mph. He appears to have better control than when he played for England in one ODI and one T20I a few months ago.

It’s a good thing that Wood is feeling like he can have another shot at bowling and England representation. A few weeks ago, the Durham pacer, in an ominous statement, had said that he had already started thinking about life after cricket.