Temba Bavuma returns as skipper after South Africa name full-strength squad for two Tests against India

Temba Bavuma is back and fit. The right-handed batter will lead South Africa in the upcoming two-match Test series against India, beginning November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Cricket South Africa (CSA) unveiled the squad on Monday afternoon, and Bavuma is a welcome addition to the 15-member team. Bavuma, who had led the Proteas to the World Test Championship (WTC), missed the recent series against Pakistan, where South Africa levelled the two-match series. Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in the Test series against India. (AP)

Bavuma will not be playing any white-ball matches against Pakistan beginning this week, but he is a part of the South Africa A squad for the games against India A. The 35-year-old is the old change in the batting department for the series against India, replacing David Bedingham from the previous squad that faced Pakistan in the two Tests.

There are three specialist spinners in the squad as the management has named Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy. Offspinner Prenelan Subrayen, who played the first Test against Pakistan as Maharaj recovered from a groin strain, has not been included for the series against India.

Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen are the frontline pacers in the squad. Lungi Ngidi is the notable omission from the lineup.

The two-match series will begin in Kolkata on December 14, followed by the second Test in Guwahati from December 22. South Africa will also play three ODIs and five T20Is against India.

What did the head coach say?

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad said that the management opted to stick with the previous squad, as all players showed real character in levelling the two-match series against Pakistan despite losing the first Test.

“We’ve kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series," he said in an official Cricket South Africa (CSA) release.

“We are anticipating a similar challenge in India, and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us," he added.

“Pakistan was a squad effort, and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is always a tough place to tour.”

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Dewald Brevis, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer.