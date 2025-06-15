‘Temba Bavuma's Proteas stood strong after Aussies used the ‘choke’ chirp': How did SA media react to historic WTC win

Temba Bavuma led South Africa to victory at the WTC Final, on Saturday, breaking the 27-year jinx of not winning an ICC Trophy. The Proteas defeated defending champions Australia by five wickets, on Sunday. South Africa also did it in style, winning 8 Tests in a row to clinch the title. South Africa's Temba Bavuma passes the ICC Test Championship Mace to head coach Shukri Conrad as they celebrate on the podium.(Action Images via Reuters)

The media in South Africa went into a state of meltdown, and were quick to point out the resilence and gutsy nature of the team.

Leading the bandwagon, Sunday Times lavished praise on the team, and published a feature story with the headline, ‘A partnership combining bravery and magnificence leaves SA in sight of victory’.

Aiden Markram, who got a ton, was also hailed by Sunday Times, with another feature story and its headline stated, ‘Magnificient Markram shines as Proteas clinch the World Test Championship title’.

Meanwhile, media organisation Supersport had a headline, which stated, ‘27-year wait is over as Proteas pen a new chapter in their cricket history’.

The Sunday Independent wrote, ‘Temba Bavuma's Proteas stood strong after Aussies used the ‘choke’ chirp during WTC final’.

Times Live in their feature piece on the WTC Final wrote, “Bavuma led this charge to South Africa’s first world title, from the front. The aggression he showed on the second morning, helped shift the mindset of his own team and then in the second innings he shared a match winning partnership of 147 for the third wicket with Aiden Markram, scoring 66.”

“Bavuma was forced to hobble singles as a strained hamstring caused great discomfort.

“He said Markram backed the decision at tea on Friday for him to continue batting, even though it might hamper the pair’s ability to build pressure on the Australians by keeping the scoreboard ticking.”

The match saw South Africa get rid of their ‘chokers’ tag, and they also had the last laugh, amid intense sledging by the Australians.