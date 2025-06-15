Mohammad Azharuddin's son follows father's footsteps, joins politics; named Telangana Congress General Secretary

Mohammad Azharuddin's son has followed his father's footsteps and has entered politics. Mohammad Asaduddin is among the 69 general secretaries, appointed to the Telangana Congress earlier this week by the party leadership. Mohammad Asaduddin poses for a photo with his father.(Instagram)

Asaduddin has also featured in Ranji Trophy matches, and will now enter politics, just like his father. The appointment of Asaduddin, who is also 35-years-old, took place after Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills seat became vacant, after MLA Maganti Gopinth's death on Sunday due to a heart attack. It also led to speculation that Asaduddin could be a contestant representing Congress for the polls.

Then in November 2023 Telangana elections, Azharuddin was also the Congress nominee from Jubilee Hills, and he lost to Maganti of the BRS by a margin of 16,337 votes after he got an early lead against the sitting MLA.

While speaking to The Print about getting a Congress ticket, he said, “I don’t know what’s in store for me. My dad is still active in politics. Let’s see.”

He was formally associated with the Congress since the 2023 polls, and was also actively involved in his father's poll campaign, organising rallies mohalla meetings etc., across the constituency.

“All I can say is that despite the disappointing loss, I stayed strongly connected with the people in Jubilee Hills, taking up their issues,” he said.

In the past, he has also served as the Youth Congress’ sports cell secretary in Telangana. He is also a graduate in law and is married to tennis player Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza.

On Tuesday, Azharuddin wrote on X, “A proud and emotional moment for me as my son, Mohammed Asaduddin, steps into his official role in public life as the General Secretary of the Telangana Congress.”

“I’ve seen his commitment to people, his passion for service, and his sincerity up close. May he stay grounded, focused, and guided by the values that truly matter. Wishing him all the very best as he takes on this responsibility.”