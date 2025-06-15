Steve Smith expected to avoid surgery, hopeful of comeback in West Indies series: Report

Steve Smith suffered a horrific finger injury on Day 3 of the WTC Final against South Africa, at Lord’s. The Australian vice-captain has also received a huge boost in terms of recovery. Smih sustained the injury when he dropped Temba Bavuma in the slip cordon. Australia's Steve Smith reacts after sustaining an injury.(Action Images via Reuters)

The veteran Aussie was wearing a helmer and was closer than the usual first slip position. He grassed the attempt, and Bavuma was given an extra life on 2. Smith also damaged the little finger on his right hand, while trying to catch.

He ran off the field in serious pain, followed by the team doctor and physiotherapist, with his bone coming out of the skin.

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, Smith could also avoid surgery as his wound was stitched up, but also the full extent of damage is not known.

Meanwhile, Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori said, “We were not up to speed in terms of how gruesome the injury was.”

“We will just wait to see what comes out once he gets back from the hospital.”

Smith was also expected to feature in some MLC matches, before the tour of West Indies. Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden said while commentating, “He will have eight weeks, at least, possibly with some rehab time.”

“There is a potential for surgery there, for sure.”

Speaking after the defeat, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said, “Things can change pretty quickly but unfortunately it's a bridge too far. (where did the game change?) There's always a few things, having a pretty decent first innings lead, that's where you kind of want to bat the opposition out of the game, did not quite do that. Maybe if we had batted another session as well, the conditions kind of helped us a little bit more. They were fantastic, that fourth innings, wasn't a lot in that wicket but they did not really give us a chance.”

“A bit of both, it has been a wonderful two years, the guys have performed really well to get us here, did not come together this game, no doubt for the first two days, the bowlers were fantastic and always looked like the ball was darting around. Yeah that's right. You were always clapping each run but knowing it's looking like the wicket was starting to flatten out, again it can change over here quickly in England, unfortunately it did not really do that for us.”