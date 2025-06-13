Steve Smith suffers massive injury during WTC Final, unlikely to take the field: 'Potential surgery there for sure'

Australia's talisman, Steve Smith, is unlikely to take the field for the remainder of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The 36-year-old suffered a finger injury while attempting to take a catch of Proteas captain Temba Bavuma off the bowling of Mitchell Starc on Day 3. In the final session on Day 3, former New Zealand wicket-keeper Ian Smith, who was on commentary, revealed Smith suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger. Steve Smith suffered a finger injury while attempting to take a catch(Action Images via Reuters)

Smith was positioned close at slip with a helmet on. Off the bowling of Starc, Bavuma edged one into the cordon. However, the Australia great failed to take the catch as he dropped a sitter, giving the Proteas captain a reprieve.

Smith immediately fell to the ground, holding his finger. He then left the field to receive treatment. The Australia No.4 batter then didn't take the field in the final session on Day 3 and was later sent to the hospital for scans.

"Steve Smith's injury is a compound dislocation of his right middle finger. He was assessed at the ground and now he's been taken away to hospital to get further assessment and treatment. So that will hurt them in a couple of ways," said Smith on air.

"A great fielder, ironically, he did it by dropping a catch, but because of an experience plus factor and tight situations, a shoulder to lean on is not going to be there," he added.

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden stated that the injury will take a long time to heal. He made it clear that he isn't expecting to see Smith magically appear on the field.

Also Read: WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Score: Aiden Markram provides backbone to chase

"He's simply the best batter in Australian cricket in this generation. Simple as that, really. He'll have eight weeks, at least, plus a bit of rehab time to get the bat and ball in hand and feel his way around it. Potential surgery there for sure," said Hayden.

Cricket Australia also issue statement

Cricket Australia have also released a statement, giving an update on Steve Smith and whether the batter would take the field for the remainder of the contest or not.

"Steve Smith has suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger while fielding in the slip cordon during the ICC Men's World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's," Australia said in an official statement.

“He was assessed by Australian team medical staff at the ground and taken to hospital for x-rays and further treatment,” the statement added.

Earlier, Australia set South Africa a target of 282 runs after being bundled out for 207 in the second innings. Mitchell Starc rescued Australia after the defending champions were reduced to 73/7.

Starc played an unbeaten knock of 58 in the second innings. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as he returned with four scalps.