10 sixes, 24 fours: Full list of records broken by Ishan Kishan during monster knock of 210 in India vs Bangladesh ODI

Ishan Kishan broke a plethora of records during his monster innings of 210 during the third ODI between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Sunday. Ishan, who replaced the injured captain Rohit Sharma in India's Playing XI went hammer and tongs and inflicted a carnage on the Bangladesh bowlers en route to becoming only the fourth India cricketer to score an ODI double ton. Ishan reached his double century off just 126 balls, joining legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit and put on a stellar 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket.

With his blitzkrieg, Ishan put up several ODI milestones, including breaking West Indies legend Chris Gayle's record for the fastest to 200. Gayle had reached the 200-run mark in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015 during the World Cup. Ishan also became the youngest cricketer to slam a double ton in ODIs, getting there in just nine innings and at the age of 24 years and 145 days. Ishan's score is also the highest by any batter in ODIs against Bangladesh, going past Virender Sehwag's innings of 175 in the 2011 World Cup. Moreover, the ten sixes hit by Ishan is a record too as he broke Ganguly's feat (7 sixes) of most sixes by an Indian in ODIs in Bangladesh.

List of records Ishan Kishan broke:-

- Fastest to ODI double-hundred (broke Gayle's record)

- Youngest to ODI double hundred

- Highest score by any batter in ODIs in Bangladesh, a record previously held by Shane Watson

- Highest score by an Indian in ODIs in Bangladesh ( surpassed Sehwag's 175)

-Most sixes by an Indian in ODIs in Bangladesh ( Broke Ganguly's record of 7 sixes)

With 14 overs still left, it looked pretty obvious that Ishan would surpass Rohit's 264-run knock to hold the record for India's highest individual score in ODIs. But it wasn't to be as Ishan perished going for his 11th six. Ishan charged down the wicket to Taskin Ahmed and almost cleared the rope had it not been for a spectacular effort from Litton Das. With Bangladesh captain coming running from long off, he almost collided with the fielder rushing from long-off but avoided contact to hold on to the catch.

