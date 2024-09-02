Tendulkar, Kohli, one Bangladesh player: Top 5 highest runscorers in India vs Bangladesh Test matches

The India vs Bangladesh Test series 2024 is almost upon us, with both teams looking to click into gear and collect important WTC points ahead of major tours overseas as they compete in two matches in Chennai and Kanpur this month. Sachin Tendulkar celebrating his 248* vs Bangladesh(AFP)

India and Bangladesh have played in 13 Test matches since their first contest in 2000, with India unsurprisingly dominating their neighbours with 11 wins and no losses. That is a disbalanced record sheet that the Bangladesh players will be hungry to begin setting right.

In anticipation of the important Tests that the two teams will compete in, here is a list of the top 5 run-scorers from these 13 Tests.

5. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will enter this series against Bangladesh with hopes of climbing up this list. He is currently the fifth-highest scorer in India vs Bangladesh Test matches, with 437 runs in 9 innings. He averages 54.62 with two centuries.

His highest score was 204 in the sole Test match of the 2017 series, played at Hyderabad.

4. Cheteshwar Pujara

Kohli’s long-time middle overs partner Cheteshwar Pujara sits right above him in the list. Pujara only has one century, but has been a more consistent run-scorer against the tigers with 5 half-centuries and one century in 6 innings. He averages a very impressive 78, and has a total of 468 runs in his matches against Bangladesh.

3. Rahul Dravid

A change of eras for number three in this list, with the ‘Wall’ occupying the bronze spot. Rahul Dravid played 10 innings against Bangladesh, and has 3 centuries to his name. In all, he racked up 560 runs at an average of 70.

His highest score is 160, a score which earned him the very impressive feat of being the first player to score a century in all 10 Test-playing nations at the time.

2. Mushfiqur Rahim

The first and only representative Bangladeshi player on this top 5, Mushfiqur Rahim has been a long-time representative of this match-up with a total of 15 innings. The wicket-keeper batsman is the most experienced player in this fixture, and has 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries to show for it.

His high score is 127. He has a total of 604 runs against India, averaging 43.14 across 8 matches against India.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

The number one spot in this list is occupied by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who tops these standings as he does with many others in Test cricket. In 9 innings against the Tigers, the Little Master racked up 5 centuries and a mammoth 820 runs. He averaged an incredible 136.66 against Bangladesh.

Tendulkar’s highest score against Bangladesh is also his highest score in his entire career, an innings of 248* in Dhaka in 2004, where he ran out of partners before being able to breach the 250-run mark. Over 200 runs ahead of Rahim, Tendulkar will hope to hang on to his spot at the top of this table for a few months more.