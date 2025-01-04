Tendulkar lavishes praise on Rishabh Pant for 'rattling' Australia: 'Majority of batters played at SR of 50...'

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match has proven to be a nightmare for batters, and a goldmine for pace bowlers. On the first two days of play, the match has moved at incredible speeds, with 26 wickets falling and all batters looking uncomfortable or ultimately finding a delivery that was destined to get them out. Rishabh Pant hit four sixes on his way to 61(33) in the second innings at the SCG vs Australia.(AFP)

There was only one exception on day two, at least for India, as amidst regular wickets falling around him, Rishabh Pant blitzed his way to 61 off just 33 deliveries, an innings which included six boundaries and four maximums.

Pant looked to be playing on a different surface altogether, and received plaudits from one of the greatest cricketers of all time for his knock. Using X, Sachin Tendulkar was quick to complement India’s wicketkeeper-batter for his brave and attacking batting on a difficult pitch.

“On a wicket where majority of the batters have batted at a SR of 50 or less, @RishabhPant1's knock with a SR of 184 is truly remarkable,” wrote Tendulkar. “He has rattled Australia from ball one. It is always entertaining to watch him bat. What an impactful innings!”

Pant's innings gives impetus to India

Pant’s counterattack started from the first ball he faced, where he stepped down a hit Scott Boland over long-on, and although it was a brief stay, Pant ensured he helped India put runs on the board. Attacking seems to be key on such a pitch, with the amount of pace, seam, and movement meaning that defending is a tough task.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got India’s second innings off to a fast start with four boundaries off the very first over against Mitchell Starc to give India a quick start after taking a four-run first innings lead. However, Scott Boland’s inspired bowling performance saw him account for Jaiswal with a terrific delivery, as one of his four wickets in the second innings.

Pant’s belligerent knock would come to an end as he tried to flash at a short and wide delivery from Pat Cummins, disappointingly only getting his edge to the ball as Alex Carey completed a regulation catch behind the stumps.