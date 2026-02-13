‘Teri dhajjiya uda dunga’: Livid Harbhajan threatens ‘tuchha’ ex-Pakistan cricketer for passing insinuating remarks

Harbhajan Singh lashed out at a former Pakistan cricketer, taking exception to some of the comments made by him during the former India cricketer’s stint at the ILT20. Calling out Tanvir Ahmed, the ex-pacer, who played five Tests, two ODIs and one T20I between 2010 and 2013 for Pakistan, Harbhajan blasted him left, right and centre, questioning his credentials and showing him his true place. Harbhajan Singh is absolutely livid (AFP)

Tanveer often comes on as a guest on random Pakistan TV channels, where, as a panellist, he shares his take on all things Pakistan cricket. With Usman Tariq in the news for his unconventional and controversial bowling action ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan this Sunday, Tanvir said something which infuriated Harbhajan, forcing the former India spinner to launch a no-holds-barred attack on the 47-year-old.

“This video is for a tuccha insaan (petty human being), who’s said a few things about me. Ideally, I don’t even know who he is, but because I see that time and again, he does his drama on one platform or another. First, I want to know who this guy is. Do you even know him? His name is Tanvir Ahmed. He’s played some 3-4 matches for Pakistan, and he behaves as if he is Imran Khan, or Wasim Akram or Waqar Younis. Shame on you,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

“I was serving my role as a broadcaster in the ILT20. What is the role of a broadcaster? When someone wins the Man of the Match award, you ask him questions, right? Usman Tariq, the Pakistan spinner, picked up three wickets and won the match for his team. As a broadcaster, I am obviously supposed to ask him questions. But when I did so, this guy [Tanvir Ahmed] had a problem. Had I not asked him questions, he would have again thought that, since he’s from Pakistan, I didn’t ask him questions. He said, wherever I see a Pakistani cricketer, I roam around them.

Harbhajan shows no mercy Harbhajan was in no mood to relent as he continued to land punches on Tanveer, and lastly warned him against using his name, or any Indian cricketer for that matter, with the failure to do so risking dangerous consequences.

“Listen to me. I don’t even know who you are. None of the greats produced by Pakistan says such a thing. They are well-respected. But people like you, who have never achieved anything, all they can do is sit on cheap channels and utter nonsense. You don’t have the manners to speak. This is the difference between a player who plays 5 matches and one who plays 100,” Harbhajan fumed.

“So Tanvir Ahmed, look at yourself and stop talking nonsense. As far as I am concerned, just buzz off. The next time it happens, teri dhajjiya uda dunga (I’ll destroy you. So get lost.”