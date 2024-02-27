Edit Profile
    Thailand Under-19 vs Kuwait Under-19 Live Score: Match 5 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 to start at 08:00 AM
    Live

    Thailand Under-19 vs Kuwait Under-19 Live Score: Match 5 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 to start at 08:00 AM

    Feb 27, 2024 7:06 AM IST
    Thailand Under-19 vs Kuwait Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024. Match will start at 08:00 AM
    Thailand Under-19 vs Kuwait Under-19 Live Score, Match 5 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024
    Thailand Under-19 vs Kuwait Under-19 Live Score, Match 5 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024

    Thailand Under-19 vs Kuwait Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 27 Feb 2024 at 08:00 AM
    Venue : Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

    Thailand Under-19 squad -
    Chetsarit Patsawaphum, Dechaphon Chaisong, Natpakhan Manowon, Pattarapol Jirapatananukul, Rayarac Phoomeena, Aruesanan Wichakam, Chanakarn Buajun, Ratthasat Wanitchakham, Danuphon Fuangyotpinit, Chinnathip Bunpha, Jetsada Yangsuay, Paphawit Somsuk, Phanuwat Desungnoen, Sutthimon Thongsom
    Kuwait Under-19 squad -
    Abdur Rahman, Jay Maheshkumar, Melrick Vinith Serrao, Mohamad Moeez Gul, Shaies Ali Taher, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Aqif, Muhammad Umair Nadeem, Talha Yaqoob Mohammad, Het Hinsu, Arsh Sahil, Asmeet Avinash, Janath Jeewanga, Yug Hiteshkumar Patel, Zurain Farhan Ansari

    TOSSMatch 5Bangkok
    KUW-U19KUW-U19Kuwait Under-19
    THA-U19THA-U19Thailand Under-19
    Toss won by THA-U19 and elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 27, 2024 7:06 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024

    Thailand Under-19 vs Kuwait Under-19 Match Details
    Match 5 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 between Thailand Under-19 and Kuwait Under-19 to be held at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

