Thailand Under-19 vs Kuwait Under-19 Live Score: Match 5 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 to start at 08:00 AM
Venue : Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Thailand Under-19 squad -
Chetsarit Patsawaphum, Dechaphon Chaisong, Natpakhan Manowon, Pattarapol Jirapatananukul, Rayarac Phoomeena, Aruesanan Wichakam, Chanakarn Buajun, Ratthasat Wanitchakham, Danuphon Fuangyotpinit, Chinnathip Bunpha, Jetsada Yangsuay, Paphawit Somsuk, Phanuwat Desungnoen, Sutthimon Thongsom
Kuwait Under-19 squad -
Abdur Rahman, Jay Maheshkumar, Melrick Vinith Serrao, Mohamad Moeez Gul, Shaies Ali Taher, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Aqif, Muhammad Umair Nadeem, Talha Yaqoob Mohammad, Het Hinsu, Arsh Sahil, Asmeet Avinash, Janath Jeewanga, Yug Hiteshkumar Patel, Zurain Farhan Ansari
Thailand Under-19 vs Kuwait Under-19 Match Details
