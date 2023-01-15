'Thanks for making 100s boring again': Twitter goes berserk as Virat Kohli smashes incredible 166* in IND vs SL 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli was in dominating form, smashing an unbeaten knock of 166 runs off 110 balls as he helped India post 390 for five in 50 overs, in the third and final ODI vs Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The 34-year-old's blistering knock consisted of 13 fours and eight sixes. He was also well-supported by opener Shubman Gill, who also bagged a ton. Gill hammered 116 runs off 97 balls, including 14 fours and two sixes.

Captain Rohit Sharma also made a crucial contribution of 42 runs off 49 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer slammed 38 runs off 32 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul failed to replicate his form from the previous match, adding only seven runs to the scoreboard and Suryakumar Yadav could only muster four runs off four balls.

After India's innings, where they set a target of 391 runs, fans went berserk on Twitter with praises for Virat Kohli. "Virat kohli, thanks for making 100s boring again", one fan said.

Virat Kohli, thanks for making 100s boring again. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, former player Yuvraj Singh said, "Well played @ShubmanGill hopefully goes on to make a @imVkohli batting at the other end looking Solid ! But concern for me half empty stadium ? Is one day cricket dying ? #IndiavsSrilanka."

Well played @ShubmanGill hopefully goes on to make a 💯 @imVkohli batting at the other end looking Solid ! But concern for me half empty stadium ? Is one day cricket dying ? #IndiavsSrilanka — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2023

"King Kohli domination at Kerala, 166* runs from just 110 balls, Take a bow, GOAT", one fan reacted.

King Kohli domination at Kerala, 166* runs from just 110 balls, Take a bow, GOAT. pic.twitter.com/hThD5fB6wn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2023

Another fan said, "What a show by Virat Kohli - 166* in just 110 balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes. A dominating innings, what a player. Take a bow, King Kohli!"

What a show by Virat Kohli - 166* in just 110 balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes. A dominating innings, what a player.



Take a bow, King Kohli! pic.twitter.com/ATx8660DrH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2023

"Comparing virat kohli with a guy like babar azam is a disgrace to cricket", another reacted.

Comparing virat kohli with a guy like babar azam is a disgrace to cricket pic.twitter.com/VFDBeYbpSe — Kevin (@imkevin149) January 15, 2023

For Sri Lanka's bowling department, Kasun Rajitha took two wickets but conceded 81 runs in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Lahiru Kumara also took two dismissals, conceding 87 runs in 10 overs. Chamika Karunaratne took a wicket in eight overs and conceded 58 runs.

