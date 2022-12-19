'That is fully horizontal': Shadab Khan grabs insane catch off his own bowling in Big Bash League - Watch Video

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan, who is currently engaged with Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League, took a stunning catch off his own bowling. The incident took place during the match against Perth Scorchers, which the Hurricanes won by 8 runs. Chasing a stiff 173, Scorchers could manage 164/8 in their 20 overs. This was Shadab's, who had an economical outing, only scalp from the encounter.

The wicket fell in the penultimate over of the run chase as Aaron Hardie, who was batting on 12, played it slightly wide off the spinner. Reacting quickly on his followthrough, Shadab dived quickly to his right and plucked a sharp catch. Here is the video:

SHADAB KHAN!



That is fully horizontal. Scorchers need 14 from the final over #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/lCd2Av824h — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 19, 2022

Shadab started the over with Scorchers needing 18 runs in the final 12 balls. He scalped a wicket and conceded just four singles to reduce the equation to 14 off the final over. He maintained an economy of 5.50 and gave 22 runs in his four-over quota.

Meanwhile, Shadab chipped in with a 17-ball 22 with the bat earlier in the contest. Matthew Wade, who is Hurricanes' skipper, smashed 29-ball 51, while Tim David's late blitz, scoring 46 off 28 deliveries, powered Hurricanes to 172/8 in 20 overs.

Faf du Plessis, who is part of the Scorchers squad, scored a 16-ball 32 before being cleaned up by Patrick Dooley. Batting at a strikerate of exactly 200, the former South Africa skipper smashed three boundaries and the same number of maximums.

The Scorchers kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but it was their wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglish, who ensured they remain in the hunt. Inglish scored 62 off 37 deliveries before being removed by Patrick Dooley.

With 14 required off the final over, Australia quick Jhye Richardson conceded five runs against Nathan Ellis and removed the batter in the final ball of the match. Ellis played run a ball 13.

