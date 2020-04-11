e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘That’s it for me, can’t take this anymore’: Yuzvendra Chahal craving to play cricket again

‘That’s it for me, can’t take this anymore’: Yuzvendra Chahal craving to play cricket again

Yuzvendra Chahal admitted that his complaint now is the lack of cricket, whereas earlier it was that the players were getting little down time between matches and series.

cricket Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal(Getty Images)
         

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has said that he is so tired of staying at home during the lockdown that he will never come back once it is lifted. Chahal, like all other cricketers, has been at his residence since the lockdown was put in place from March 25 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

He has since been on social media on a number of occasions such as in his own tiktok videos with his families, Instagram lives with his team mates or even gatecrashing live videos of other cricketers.

“Main apne ghar se lockdown ho jaunga (I will get lock-downed from my home), I will not come back to my home, that’s it for me...I can’t take this anymore, can’t stay at home for longer now. These days of staying at home will suffice for the next three years now,” Chahal told television presenter Jatin Sapru.

Also Read | Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain

“I will live in a nearby hotel but will not stay at home, that’s it for me now, can’t bear anymore lockdown days.”

Chahal admitted that his complaint now is the lack of cricket, whereas earlier it was that the players were getting little down time between matches and series.

“I am going to the ground, I really want to bowl. When there is a lot of cricket to play we say ‘there is so much going on’ but we start missing it when there is no action. You will be good when you go to the ground, I miss bowling, I am what I am because of cricket only. I will surely go and bowl at least a ball on the day lockdown gets over,” he said.

The entire cricket calendar has come to a grinding halt in the world, including India, due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has claimed more than 220 lives in the country alone so far.

