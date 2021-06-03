Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'That was the best time to get Sachin out': Panesar reveals how he and James Anderson planned Tendulkar's dismissals
cricket

'That was the best time to get Sachin out': Panesar reveals how he and James Anderson planned Tendulkar's dismissals

James Anderson dismissed Sachin Tendulkar nine times in Tests, while Monty Panesar got his wicket on four occasions.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 03:44 PM IST
James Anderson celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's wicket in 2011. (Getty Images)

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has explained how he and veteran fast bowler James Anderson plotted plans to dismiss the great Sachin Tendulkar during India vs England Tests. Tendulkar was prolific against several bowlers of his time but never at his free-flowing best against Panesar and Anderson. In fact, Anderson has dismissed Tendulkar nine times in Tests while Panesar got his wicket four times in 11 games.

The former left-arm spinner revealed that while getting Tendulkar was never easy, England sensed a particular pattern in his batting, and Panesar and Anderson explored it to dismiss the former India batsman several times.

Also Read | Robinson apologises for 'racist and sexist' tweets, ECB to investigate matter

"Everytime there used to be an interval... the first five minutes or the end of interval, when Sachin paaji looked like he wanted to close out. We thought that was the best time to get Sachin out. After lunch or tea, the first five minutes used to be crucial. It’s like a car that takes 5-7 minutes to warm up. Once it’s away, there is nothing stopping it. If you missed it, you had to wait the next interval," Panesar told Sports Yaari in an interview.

Also Read | Is England the 'final frontier' for Team India? Virat Kohli thinks otherwise

In fact, Panesar's maiden Test wicket was that of Tendulkar during England's 2006 tour of India. Panesar had Tendulkar out LBW on Day 3 of the Nagpur Test and went on to pick his wicket three more times. As a matter of fact, Panesar's delivery to dismiss Tendulkar during the 2012 home series is believed bay many to be one of the best balls bowled in Test cricket. The ball looped, gripped and turned, squaring up Tendulkar to hit his off-stump.

"This is how me dismissed Sachin so many times. Those 5-10 minutes... James Anderson knew this was the opportunity. The first five minutes after every interval, Sachin would take a little time, but once he was set, then he was difficult to get out," Panesar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar james anderson monty panesar india vs england indian cricket team
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP