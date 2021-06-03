'That was the best time to get Sachin out': Panesar reveals how he and James Anderson planned Tendulkar's dismissals

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has explained how he and veteran fast bowler James Anderson plotted plans to dismiss the great Sachin Tendulkar during India vs England Tests. Tendulkar was prolific against several bowlers of his time but never at his free-flowing best against Panesar and Anderson. In fact, Anderson has dismissed Tendulkar nine times in Tests while Panesar got his wicket four times in 11 games.

The former left-arm spinner revealed that while getting Tendulkar was never easy, England sensed a particular pattern in his batting, and Panesar and Anderson explored it to dismiss the former India batsman several times.

"Everytime there used to be an interval... the first five minutes or the end of interval, when Sachin paaji looked like he wanted to close out. We thought that was the best time to get Sachin out. After lunch or tea, the first five minutes used to be crucial. It’s like a car that takes 5-7 minutes to warm up. Once it’s away, there is nothing stopping it. If you missed it, you had to wait the next interval," Panesar told Sports Yaari in an interview.

In fact, Panesar's maiden Test wicket was that of Tendulkar during England's 2006 tour of India. Panesar had Tendulkar out LBW on Day 3 of the Nagpur Test and went on to pick his wicket three more times. As a matter of fact, Panesar's delivery to dismiss Tendulkar during the 2012 home series is believed bay many to be one of the best balls bowled in Test cricket. The ball looped, gripped and turned, squaring up Tendulkar to hit his off-stump.

"This is how me dismissed Sachin so many times. Those 5-10 minutes... James Anderson knew this was the opportunity. The first five minutes after every interval, Sachin would take a little time, but once he was set, then he was difficult to get out," Panesar added.