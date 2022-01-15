'That's enough. Can't take it anymore': AUS legends Warne, Gilchrist react to Kohli venting 'frustration' on stump mic

Virat Kohli letting it rip on the stump mic following the DRS episode that gave Dean Elgar a lifeline continues to receive a plethora of reactions. While Michael Vaughan said Kohli needs to be fined or suspended for his outburst, former South Africa batsman Daryll Cullinan feels that the India captain has been getting away for his actions for far too long and wants him 'severely punished'.

Reactions continue to pour in from across the globe, most notably Down Under, where two of Australia's greatest former cricketers and legends Shane Warner and Adam Gilchrist have given their take in the matter. Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Gilchrist weighed in on the episode, saying that the Indian skipper's frustration was 'brewing' until it reached a point of no return.

"That accusation there I am interested in Warnie; this seems a bit premeditated. This has been building or brewing and it has got to a breaking point. That accusation about filming teams shining the ball I am assuming it goes all the way back to that very ground when the Australians were caught out on camera," said Gilchrist.

Warne admitted that the delivery looked like hitting the stumps saying 'that is going on to smash half way up middle though, there is no way that's going over'. The former leg-spinner, especially given the fact that he is the 'captain of an international team', and followed it up by pointing out the frustration element which increased with time.

"Look it is an interesting one, I am not sure that should be happening from a captain of an international team. But sometimes frustration overflows, you just get so frustrated and that’s why I said I wonder if that has happened three or four times through the series, and that was like okay that is enough now we can’t have it anymore," said Warne.