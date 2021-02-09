‘That's got to be the way’: Joe Root explains how England planned to ‘take India's win out of the equation’
England captain Joe Root on Tuesday acknowledged the efforts of his teammates after thrashing India in the first Test by 227 runs in Chennai. After setting a mammoth 420-run target for the hosts, the visitors them bowled out for 192 to lead the series 1-0.
Root set the stage for England’s win with his magnificent double ton on the occasion of his 100th Test. During the post-match presentation, the England captain said that someone or the other has to step up with good performance if they look to win in and against India and this time, it was him.
“To take 20 wickets in alien conditions is a brilliant job from the bowlers. Knew from the outset it was going to be a good wicket. The first partnership got us going. Different stages guys came in and contributed. That's got to be the way - if we're going to win out here someone has to do that. Fortunately, it was me this week,” said Root.
The England captain also explained how they chalked out a plan to ‘take India's win out of the equation’.
“We know that India are going to come back hard at us. The idea was to get to 400. Didn't quite materialise like that. But having spent some time out there, I knew the wicket had changed drastically and knew it was going to change again. Wanted to take India's win out of the equation. As a bowling group, we didn't want to worry about the run rate. Standing here, having won the first game is very pleasing,” Root further said.
Root ended up with praising senior pacer James Anderson whose quickfire cameo with the ball in the first session turned the game upside down.
Anderson’s artistic spell of reverse swing in the first session of the final day took down Shubman Gill (50) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the same over. Later, he also dismissed Rishabh Pant (24) to return with the figures of 3/17.
“The way he (Anderson) goes about things, challenging himself constantly and getting better all the time even at 38. He's a great role model to the rest of the group. His skill level is right up there with anyone we've ever seen,” Root concluded.
Root was adjudged the player of the match. He has now won six Test matches in Asia, behind only South Africa's Graeme Smith (8 wins from 21 Tests) and West Indies' Clive Llyod (7 from 17).
