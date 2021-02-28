‘That’s something one would want to consistently repeat’: Sachin Tendulkar’s message for ‘magnificent’ Axar Patel
- India vs England: Picking up a five-for in three innings in a row is no trivial feat, and Tendulkar expects left-arm spinner Axar Patel to once again deliver the goods in the fourth Test.
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar is highly impressed with Axar Patel’s wonderful start to his Test career. On his debut in the second Test against England in Chennai, Axar spun England out for 164 and claimed his maiden five-wicket-haul, becoming the sixth spinner and ninth overall bowler from India to do so. If that wasn’t encouraging enough, Axar continued his rampage on England in the third Test at Ahmedabad, picking up five-wicket-hauls in both innings, with figures of 6/38 and 5/32.
Picking up a five-for in three innings in a row is no trivial feat, and Tendulkar expects the left-arm spinner to once again deliver the goods in the fourth Test, once and for all, sealing India’s path to the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord’s in June this year.
Also Read | As soon as it starts spinning, everyone seems to start crying about it: Lyon
“Of course, Axar, the last three innings, you’ve bowled, you’ve picked up five or more wickets, brilliant. That’s something one would want to consistently repeat. The start has been magnificent. I’m sure, in the fourth Test match you would go on and delivery. It is important from India’s point of view, to go and play the World Test Championship final,” Tendulkar said in his YouTube video.
Axar alone wasn’t the wrecker in chief for India in Ahmedabad. His senior pro R Ashwin bowled equally well, picking up seven wickets in the match and thus completed 400 Test wickets. Ashwin joins Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh as only the fourth Indian to the landmark and the second-fastest behind Muttiah Muralitharan. Tendulkar, who played ODIs and Test matches with Ashwin, congratulated the off-spinner and wished him best so he can continue his glorious form.
Also Read | There is a video of Kohli saying 'Not here to talk about pitch': Ashwin says 'talk about surface getting out of hand'
“Ashwin is an experienced campaigner. Ashwin, by the way, 400 wickets is a magnificent achievement. Keep it up buddy, keep going strong,” Tendulkar added.
