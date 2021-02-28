We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60, nobody ever says a thing: Nathan Lyon
- Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has lent his support to the pitch as he said that 'everyone in the world seems to start crying’ when the ball starts spinning.
As Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin perfectly put it, ‘the talk about the surface is getting out of hand’. In the last two Test matches that India have won, there has been a lot of talk about the pitches in Chennai and Ahmedabad. India defeated England comprehensively in both the test matches and several former England players have lashed out at the condition of the pitches.
The spinners have generally dominated the proceedings in India and it has been the case in this Test series also. In the Pink-ball Test, 27 wickets out of 30 wickets fell to spinners with Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Jack Leach, and Joe Root wreaking havoc in Ahmedabad. But India decisively won the third Test inside 2 days and it led to former players like Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, David Lloyd, and Andrew Strauss lashing out at the Ahmedabad pitch.
READ | There is a video of Kohli saying 'Not here to talk about pitch': Ashwin says 'talk about surface getting out of hand'
However, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has lent his support to the pitch as he said that 'everyone in the world seems to start crying’ when the ball starts spinning.
"We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing," Lyon told AAP.
"But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it. I don't get it. I'm all for it, it was entertaining.
"I was up all night watching it. It was absolutely brilliant. I'm thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG," he added.
India have taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. They need to draw or win the last Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord’s. The fourth Test starts on March 4th in Ahmedabad.
