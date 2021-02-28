IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Let them sell thoughts, buying is our choice': Ashwin says 'talk about surface getting out of hand'
Indian bowler R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes with his team on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Indian bowler R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes with his team on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

'Let them sell thoughts, buying is our choice': Ashwin says 'talk about surface getting out of hand'

  • Several former cricketers including Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook, and Michael Vaughan have criticised the pitch, but off-spinner R Ashwin believes that the conversation about the surface is getting out of hand.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:29 AM IST

The third Test between India and England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad has kickstarted a debate over the pitch. The contest between the two teams ended in less than two days, as India won the match just after the Dinner break on Day 2 by 10 wickets.

Several former cricketers including Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook, and Michael Vaughan have criticised the pitch, but off-spinner R Ashwin believes that the conversation about the surface is getting out of hand.

Speaking to reporters in a virtual press conference, Ashwin said that everyone is entitled to their opinions, but added that he has never seen the conversation revolving around the pitch so much before.

READ | Seen some amazing Test knocks played on tough surfaces: Azharuddin's interesting idea to help batsmen on 'rank turners'

"I think I have said that in the past as well, everyone is entitled to their opinion and I am not here to say that your opinion is right and it is wrong. The fact remains that the talk about the surface is getting out of hand," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Why would you talk about the surface and sell that to us time and time again? Is there any instance where the pitch has been talked about this much when we have played games in other countries," Ashwin added.

"I somehow find it funny that when they speak about the surface, it immediately gets quoted all over in our press and this is the issue here. There have been instances, we have been to New Zealand, where both the Tests got over in a total of five days. There is a video doing the rounds where Virat Kohli is talking in South Africa and he says I am not here to talk about the pitch. That is how we have been taught to play cricket, that's why I say let them sell thoughts, buying is our choice," he further said.

READ | 'If Ahmedabad pitch is acceptable, there'll be huge ramifications for world of Test cricket': David Lloyd

"The bowler wins the game, the batsmen need to bat well to score runs. Who defines what a good surface is? Seam on the first day, then bat well in the next couple of days and spin on the last two days, come on, who makes these rules?" the bowler said.

"We need to get over it and if you are asking whether the pitch in the third Test was a good surface, I do not see any players of England coming out and complaining. You should be hoping for a good cricket match, not the surface," he further signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
r ashwin india vs england
Close
Australia's Nathan Lyon shows the ball as he leaves the field following his 6 wicket haul on day four of the first test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 9, 2018.(REUTERS)
Australia's Nathan Lyon shows the ball as he leaves the field following his 6 wicket haul on day four of the first test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 9, 2018.(REUTERS)
cricket

As soon as it starts spinning, everyone seems to start crying about it: Lyon

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has lent his support to the pitch as he said that 'everyone in the world seems to start crying’ when the ball starts spinning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian bowler R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes with his team on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Indian bowler R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes with his team on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

'Let them sell thoughts': Ashwin says 'talk about surface getting out of hand'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Several former cricketers including Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook, and Michael Vaughan have criticised the pitch, but off-spinner R Ashwin believes that the conversation about the surface is getting out of hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Dale Steyn.(Getty Images)
File image of Dale Steyn.(Getty Images)
cricket

'No time for you as human': Steyn slams commentator for 'mid-life crisis' remark

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • Miffed with the remarks, Steyn took to Twitter and asked: "Question Which commentator said I have a mid-life crisis?"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammad Azharuddin had to face ‘humiliation’ at the hands of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), after he was made to stand outside for an hour before being allowed to attend the Special General Meeting (SGM).(Twitter)
Mohammad Azharuddin had to face ‘humiliation’ at the hands of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), after he was made to stand outside for an hour before being allowed to attend the Special General Meeting (SGM).(Twitter)
cricket

Mohammad Azharuddin's interesting idea to help batsmen on 'rank turners'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:37 AM IST
  • Batsmen from both India and England struggled on the spinning surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue which hosted the third Test of the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of David Lloyd(Twitter)
File image of David Lloyd(Twitter)
cricket

Huge ramifications for Test cricket if Ahmedabad pitch is acceptable: Lloyd

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • The third Test match between India and England ended in two days with India winning the contest by 10 wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Cricket Board's managing director Wasim Khan.. File(AP)
Pakistan Cricket Board's managing director Wasim Khan.. File(AP)
cricket

PCB CEO Wasim Khan likely to get extension at BOG meeting

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Although the BOG has a long agenda to deal with one of the main items is giving an extension to Wasim Khan, who has also expressed his interest in continuing as CEO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates.
cricket

Ball makers SG to conduct more trials after two day pink ball Test

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:05 PM IST
India vs England: Ashwin says players will take time to adapt, as BCCI confirms pink ball Tests here to stay
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jonathan Trott.(ECB Media)
Jonathan Trott.(ECB Media)
cricket

We would be doing ourselves a disservice by blaming the pitch: Trott

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:56 PM IST
The pitch of the Pink-ball Test here received a lot of flak from some quarters after England were bundled out for 112 and 81 in the two innings during their 10-wicket loss on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin throws the ball to a teammate. File(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin throws the ball to a teammate. File(AP)
cricket

Stopped thinking about landmarks long back: Ashwin on Kumble's 619 wicket-mark

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Ashwin has become the fourth Indian bowler to complete 400 wickets in Test cricket and was asked if surpassing 'Peak 619' could be a reality in coming years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a Test match against England(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a Test match against England(PTI)
cricket

Will India lose WTC points if ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch as 'poor'? Explained

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:54 PM IST
India vs England: Although it is unlikely that ICC will pass such a judgment on the Ahmedabad pitch used for the third Test but even if they do, it won’t affect India’s points in the World Test Championship (WTC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. File(Getty Images)
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. File(Getty Images)
cricket

COVID-19 spike in Maharashtra: No spectators for 3 Pune ODIs

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:05 PM IST
There was some doubts that three ODIs will be shifted elsewhere but after a meeting between CM Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) president Vikas Kakatkar, the permission for the games were obtained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer in action. (Twitter)
Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer in action. (Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • This was Mumbai's fourth successive win, having earlier defeated Delhi, Maharashtra and Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts.(PTI)
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts.(PTI)
cricket

Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:59 AM IST
India vs England: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about the explanation of his recent tweets in the virtual press-conference, and in his response, he said that he did not find anything wrong in Yuvraj's tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prerak Mankad celebrates his century. (BCCI)
Prerak Mankad celebrates his century. (BCCI)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prerak Mankad slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • Mankad, 26, plundered six sixes and 16 fours in his knock from 130 balls to propel Saurashtra to a massive 388 for 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Australia head coach Justin Langer(REUTERS)
File photo of Australia head coach Justin Langer(REUTERS)
cricket

Langer said media leaks on coaching style 'was pretty rough' on his family

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Opening up about the media leaks regarding his coaching style, Australia's Justin Langer said the controversy was hard on his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac