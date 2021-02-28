'Let them sell thoughts, buying is our choice': Ashwin says 'talk about surface getting out of hand'
- Several former cricketers including Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook, and Michael Vaughan have criticised the pitch, but off-spinner R Ashwin believes that the conversation about the surface is getting out of hand.
The third Test between India and England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad has kickstarted a debate over the pitch. The contest between the two teams ended in less than two days, as India won the match just after the Dinner break on Day 2 by 10 wickets.
Speaking to reporters in a virtual press conference, Ashwin said that everyone is entitled to their opinions, but added that he has never seen the conversation revolving around the pitch so much before.
"I think I have said that in the past as well, everyone is entitled to their opinion and I am not here to say that your opinion is right and it is wrong. The fact remains that the talk about the surface is getting out of hand," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"Why would you talk about the surface and sell that to us time and time again? Is there any instance where the pitch has been talked about this much when we have played games in other countries," Ashwin added.
"I somehow find it funny that when they speak about the surface, it immediately gets quoted all over in our press and this is the issue here. There have been instances, we have been to New Zealand, where both the Tests got over in a total of five days. There is a video doing the rounds where Virat Kohli is talking in South Africa and he says I am not here to talk about the pitch. That is how we have been taught to play cricket, that's why I say let them sell thoughts, buying is our choice," he further said.
"The bowler wins the game, the batsmen need to bat well to score runs. Who defines what a good surface is? Seam on the first day, then bat well in the next couple of days and spin on the last two days, come on, who makes these rules?" the bowler said.
"We need to get over it and if you are asking whether the pitch in the third Test was a good surface, I do not see any players of England coming out and complaining. You should be hoping for a good cricket match, not the surface," he further signed off.
