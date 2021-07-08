‘That’s what the ride was with Dada’: Sehwag’s posts on Facebook, Twitter will surely make Ganguly’s 49th birthday happy

Virender Sehwag’s presence on social media cannot be ignored so easily. His witty posts are something that keeps driving the fans. On Thursday, he appeared with a thread of tweets to wish former Indian captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as the latter turned 49. As expected, he didn’t disappoint his followers.

Sehwag posted a fresh birthday post and added the older ones from 2017, just like he did a day earlier to wish MS Dhoni. In his recent post, the ex-India opener and wrote about Ganguly’s passion and will.

“Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada. May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada,” Sehwag tweeted.

Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada .

May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/6Ogg6LLN5z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2021

Now, let’s have a look at the thread of old tweets which he had posted in the past years to wish the former Indian skipper.

Starting from 2017, when he shared a picture with Ganguly in Test jersey, expressing his gratitude for all the support he received during his playing days. Sehwag wrote, “Whatever success I could achieve in Test Cricket,I truly attribute it to the wonderful support you gave me @SGanguly99. #HappyBirthdayDada”

Whatever success I could achieve in Test Cricket,I truly attribute it to the wonderful support you gave me @SGanguly99 . #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/wJJRvL6g90 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2017

The next message was from 2018 when Sehwag had posted four pictures – using each of them to describe Dada’s qualities.

Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track

Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended)

Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out

Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching

To a wonderful man,

#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/ytk8zaGTcy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2018

Sehwag’s birthday wish in 2019 was a bit technical, rather mathematical. But the catch was, he shared the photo of Ganguly’s celebration after the 2002 NatWest final win at the Lord’s.

Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain , Dada @SGanguly99 !

56 inch chest,

8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You ! pic.twitter.com/Dcgj9jrEUE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2019

Then it was the post from 2020 – a simple explanation about the only time the former captain used to ‘blink his eyes’.

Dada ko Janamdin ki bahut badhai.

The only time he blinked his eye was when dancing down the track while hitting spinners for a 6, varna never. Eternally grateful for his support in initial days. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/U7k0Q9paJI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2020

If you think that was all from the ruler of social media, then you are wrong. After conquering the empire Twitter, Sehwag marched towards Facebook and recreated the poster of an upcoming movie called RRR.

“Dada ki gaadi mein savaar hoke, dada ke saath hi ride par. That’s what the ride was with Dada for those 5 years. Wish you good health and happiness in the coming year, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada,” the caption read.

Sehwag certainly made Ganguly’s 49th birthday happy by showering posts on the social space.

