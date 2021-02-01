‘That’s what we’ll be aiming to do’: Joe Root reveals England’s game plan against India
Eight years after making his Test debut, Joe Root is set to play the 100th match in whites for his country. Under his leadership, the English side will square off against India in the opening game of the 4-match Test series in Chennai on Friday.
Ahead of the first Test, the England captain spoke about how his team prepares to face a side which has recently defeated Australia in their own backyard and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
In a conversation with The Hindu, Root mentioned that patience is the key to bat on Indian tracks. He stated that the England batsmen need to stay at the crease for ‘longer periods’ so as to take ‘every Test deep’ against a formidable side like India.
“You’ve got to be prepared to bat for long periods. When you get in, especially in the first innings, you've got to really make it count. That’s what we’ll be aiming to do. Hopefully, we can stay in the game for as long as possible and take every Test deep against a quality side,” Root told The Hindu.
ALSO READ | 'Going to be a legend': Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best
Root further pointed out that while batting in India, it’s really essential for a batsman to trust his defence and should have the clarity of when and where he needs to score boundaries.
“You've got to be patient, especially as an English player when you are used to playing mainly against seam. You've got to be accepting [of the fact that] the ball will turn and pass the bat. You're allowed to get it wrong on occasions, but you've got to stay calm and be quite clear about where you're going to score your runs. I think it's really important to be able to trust your defence and also have clarity of where you want to score your boundaries,” he added.
Earlier on Monday, the players of Indian and England returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine, clearing the way for their first full-strength net sessions three days before the opening Test here on Friday.
“The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5:00 PM and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow,” read an update from BCCI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He can give you heart attacks, heartaches, heartbreaks': Sridhar on Pant
- Pant's turnaround is one of the most remarkable ones witnessed in history of Indian cricket and Sridhar reckons what makes him such a dangerous batsman is fearlessness.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane lauds Dravid’s role in grooming youngsters who excelled in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's something we can use': Leach on emulating Giles' leg-stump line vs India
- Will we see a repeat of Ashley Giles-like tactics of bowling outside leg-stump to the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That was more heart-breaking than missing a 100': Pant on SCG dismissal
- In the fourth innings of the third Test, with India needing 407 to win, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant counter-attacking 97, which saw him take the attack to Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘That’s what we’ll be aiming to do’: Root reveals England’s game plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I never had question marks on Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘English cricket still doesn’t understand spin’: Graeme Swann
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Kohli, Pujara in line to break Gavaskar's age-old record
- Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test in Kolkata in November 2019, but Pujara has not had a ton since scoring a mammoth 193 against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza posts adorable birthday message for hubby Shoaib Malik
- Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, took to social media to share a lovely picture of the couple and posted a beautiful birthday wish for her husband Shoaib Malik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full England squad clears COVID-19 tests, to train from Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Going to be a legend': Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best
- Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels the Indian batsman will continue to make waves in international cricket in the time to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan coach warns against complacency in 2nd test vs SA
- The home side fought back from 27-4 in its first innings at Karachi to beat the Proteas by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead the two-match series. The second test starts at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Langer won't 'ignore' reports criticising his coaching style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Well played, boys': Krunal, Hardik applaud Baroda's journey in SMAT 2020-21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox