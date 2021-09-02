'The batting discipline he showed in 2018 is missing in this series': Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli's showing with the bat has become a major talking point in the ongoing Test series against England. The India skipper has struggled to get runs on the board in the first three Tests. Despite managing to get a fifty in the 2nd innings of the 3rd Test at Headingley, Kohli has only scored 124 runs in 3 Tests at an average of 24.80.

Fans continue to wait for Kohli to get another hundred, a wait that has gone longer than anyone anticipated. The right-hander scored his last ton in the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November 2019.

Since then, the India captain has gone 51 innings without a hundred in international cricket across all formats. In a recent video uploaded on his Youtube channel, domestic veteran Wasim Jaffer explained the reasons behind Kohli's struggles in England.

"Virat got a half-century but we expect a lot more because he's a quality player, a class player," Jaffer said.

"He probably needs to rethink the pattern of his dismissals in this series, he's defending deliveries on the 6th or 7th stump. The batting discipline he showed in 2018 is missing in this series," he added.

"He needs to fire in these remaining Tests because his contribution is very, very important for this Indian team," he further said.

The 4th Test between the two teams at Oval begins from Thursday. The five-match series is currently levelled at 1-1.