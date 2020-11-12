‘The best of my generation’: Shane Warne posts picture with the ‘two best batsmen’ he’s played against, Brian Lara responds

cricket

With 708 wickets, Shane Warne is not only the second leading wicket taker in Tests, but quite easily the best leg-spinner of all-time. Warne was part of the mighty Australia team that won the 1999 World Cup and dominated world cricket in the early 2000s. Warne was at the forefront of Australia’s rise to the pinnacle of Test rankings and an instrumental part of the success the team tasted during their 16-Test winning streak.

During his career, Warne was part of some of the most brilliant battles with some of the best batsmen in the world. The 1990s and early 2000s was highlighted by the battles between Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, with the leg-spinner’s battles against Lara and Tendulkar forming part of some rich cricketing folklore back in the 1990s.

On Instagram, Warne shared a picture with Lara and Tendulkar, where he called the two batsmen the ‘best he’s played with or against.’

“These two guys were clearly and easily the best two batsman I played with or against and the best of my generation too (1989-2013) @sachintendulkar and @brianlaraofficial ! Did you like watching the 3 of us play and do battle out on the field?,” read the caption.

Lara was quick to respond to Warne’s post, saying how he enjoyed all the battles against the former leg-spinner, while also mentioning Tendulkar.

“I enjoyed all battles I faced when at the crease but coming up against you @shanewarne23 was like playing at the #flavian everyone waited anxiously with bated breath not for the outcome but for every delivery and that man next next to us @sachintendulkar just check how good he was I am presently in Mumbai and I go on the sports channel in search of one of his brilliant innings he played over the years and I am sure to find it,” Lara replied.