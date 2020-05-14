e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘The best way to use MS will be to…’ Former player on how India can get the maximum out of Dhoni

‘The best way to use MS will be to…’ Former player on how India can get the maximum out of Dhoni

Prasad reckons that at 38 and with slowing reflexes, India can benefit the most from Dhoni if he is made to bat higher.

cricket Updated: May 14, 2020 15:49 IST
hindustantimes.com, edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
hindustantimes.com, edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, Delhi
MSK Prasad doubts if MS Dhoni will ever play for India again
MSK Prasad doubts if MS Dhoni will ever play for India again(IANS)
         

Former India wicketkeeper and chairman of BCCI’s national selection panel MSK Prasad feels MS Dhoni is better suited to play up the order than as a finisher. The former India captain, who has not played since the World Cup, has enjoyed good numbers batting at No. 3 and 4, scoring 2351 runs from 46 combined innings, averaging 82.75 and 56.58 respectively. But the team management has stuck with Dhoni as a finisher, even if his skills to finish off games have been waning.

Prasad reckons that at 38 and with slowing reflexes, India can benefit the most from Dhoni if they bat him higher.

“Instead of treating Dhoni as a finisher, I will play him up the order. I would probably ask him to bat at number 3 or 4. Or, if I have only 10 overs left, I will tell Dhoni go and just play his game the way he plays as a finisher,” Prasad told Times of India. Let’s not forget, Dhoni has experience and the inputs that he would give, that’s extremely valuable.”

Prasad, whose tenure as the BCCI chairman of selectors ended in December last year, also feels it will be difficult for Dhoni to return to the Indian team. The IPL was a platform for Dhoni to announce his comeback but since there’s no certainty over the future of the tournament, and the fact that KL Rahul has responded well to the wicketkeeping role allotted to him in limited-overs, Dhoni’s chances of playing for India appear bleak.

“It’s very tough for him to really break into the team. It’s tough for him now again to make a comeback because he’s not played cricket for almost a year. It’s not going to be easy for him,” Prasad said.

“There is no doubt he is very fit but then your reflexes tend to come down as you grow old. He is nearing 40. So, it’s not going to be easy for him. I would also leave it to the team management. If he shows good fitness and also if team management comes up with some strategy.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
LIVE| Govt to launch scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers: FM
LIVE| Govt to launch scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers: FM
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Prez hits brakes on plan to buy new limousine, trims banquets to save money
Prez hits brakes on plan to buy new limousine, trims banquets to save money
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In