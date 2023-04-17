‘The coach will be under pressure if…’: MS Dhoni’s gem on whether IPL 2023 is his last for CSK - Watch

The biggest question amid Chennai Super Kings' topsy-turvy start to their IPL 2023 campaign pertains to their skipper MS Dhoni. He has made a fabulous start to the season with his cameo knocks that has entertained the crowd, those glued to their television and mobile devices and those in the commentary box as well. But the question around Dhoni revolves around whether this is his final IPL season. It was asked two seasons before, and then again in the last season and now, one again, in 2023. And amid a immense speculation among veterans and his former teammates, Dhoni broke his silence with a gem of a reply. (RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023)

MS Dhoni(Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

At 41, and now of action for an entire year, Dhoni made a sparkling return to cricket with just a month of practice during Chennai's pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2023. In four games, he faced only 27 balls, having batted as low as No.7 for CSK, and he scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 214.81 with six maximums and two boundaries.

Despite his form, the discussion remained as to whether IPL 2023 is his last season for CSK. And at a recent promotional event for the franchise, Dhoni lifted the lid on the million-dollar retirement query with a stunning reply.

"There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," Dhoni said as the room burst into laughter. CSK coach Stephen Fleming, who was sitting beside him, couldn't stop laughing at Dhoni's reply.

For Dhoni, retirement definitely comes after internal discussion but the eventual announcement does happen all of a sudden. It happened with his Test retirement during the 2014 Australia tour and then again with his international retirement in August of 2020.

However, as of now, Dhoni is in top-class form as CSK look to bounce back from their forgettable 2022 campaign where they had finished ninth in the points table. In four matches so far, they have won two and lost as many to stand sixth in the points table. On Monday, they will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for their fifth game. A win could see the Dhoni-led side rise to the third spot in the table.

