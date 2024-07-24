'Earlier they gel with him...': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's roles in new coach Gautam Gambhir's India discussed by Nehra

India's tour of Sri Lanka marks the start of a new era for the team, especially in shortest format. It will be the first assignment for Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the team and it will also be India's first match since Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20 Internationals, with Suryakumar Yadav taking over as the new captain. Gambhir was a constant in the Indian dressing room during the early years of Rohit and Kohli's careers.

The tour will consist of three T20Is followed by three ODIs and in the latter though, the familiar faces of captain Rohit and Kohli return. The inclusion of the senior pair was a bit of a surprise, particularly Kohli, as it had been rumoured earlier that the players may be looking for an extended break before the beginning of India's run of Test matches later in the year.

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra said that he is happy to see Kohli and Rohit in the squad for the ODI series. Kohli is 35 and Rohit is 37 which means there is a chance that both players not feature in the next World Cup in 2027 but Nehra said that it is good that the pair will be able to get familiar with Gambhir as head coach, even though both played a number of matches during the 42-year-old's playing days.

“The good thing is, even though there is a chance that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli don't play in the major 50-over tournaments coming up but they are still there for this series in Sri Lanka,” Nehra said on Sports Tak.

"Gautam Gambhir has come as a new coach and the earlier they gel with him inside that dressing room environment the better, regardless of whether they knew each other for many years before that or not. So I like that they are playing the ODIs.

“Many a times it happens that after a major tournament like the World Cup you would want to give youngsters more chances. India already have a good pool of players for white-ball cricket and so the more time these youngsters spend time with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli the better it is for them,” he said.

‘2027 is is a long time away’

Gambhir had mentioned that he would have no problems with Rohit or Kohli, or both, playing for India in the 2027 World Cup if the pair can remain fit. Nehra said that while the thought is admirable, it will be a challenge for the two senior players to keep themselves ahead of younger batters coming through the ranks as the years catch up on them.

“It depends on how passionate and how motivated you are but we know that is not a problem when it comes to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. That is how they have managed to get to this stage in their careers. But from here on, as you grow older, there are players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and so on who will be scoring runs. They will keep pushing you,” said Nehra.

Nehra said that no cricketer ever wants to really retire but they eventually accept the limits of their bodies as they grow older. “I would have loved to remain 18 all my life. I never wanted to retire. If you ask Gautam Gambhir, your body is still quite fit, do you want to play? He will say yes, I am ready, I'll play instead of someone like Sai Sudharsan. But the way of the world is that you grow older and if younger players do well, you make way. Four years is a long time, so it is a great thought. If it can be done, nothing like it,” said Nehra.