The Hundred 2024, Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave : Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis.
The Welsh Fire and Southern Brave enter this contest in the Men’s Hundred after strong victories in their previous matches. Brave were clinical against Birmingham Phoenix, while Fire clinched a last-over victory against Trent Rockets. Entering the second half of the group stage, both teams will want to earn wins to solidify their playoff chances after a strong start to the season.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
Welsh Fire: W W L L W
Southern Brave: L W L W W
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
WELSH FIRE LIKELY XI
Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Glenn Phillips
Allrounders: Luke Wells, David Willey
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke
Bowlers: David Payne, Matt Henry, Mason Crane, Haris Rauf
SOUTHERN BRAVE LIKELY XI
Batters: James Vince, Leus du Plooy, Laurie Evans
Allrounders: James Coles, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan
Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies
Bowlers: Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Akeal Hosein, Tymal Mills
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (WELSH FIRE)
1. Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow scored an important half-century in a low-scoring match for Welsh Fire. The team will be hoping the experience wicket-keeper will maintain his strong form going forth.
INNINGS - 9
RUNS - 250
AVERAGE – 27.78
STRIKE RATE – 128.87
50s/100s – 2/0
2. David Willey
David Willey has been an economical powerplay bowler, and also a reliable batter in various positions in the order. He provides true all-round threat for the Welsh Fire.
INNINGS: 25
WICKETS: 24
STRIKE RATE: 15.58
ECONOMY RATE: 6.66
AVERAGE: 20.75
Players who can make a difference (WELSH FIRE)
1. Haris Rauf
Rauf bowled a good final over in the win over Trent Bridge. He has been one of the Fire’s most important players in recent matches, and has international pedigree.
2. Tom Abell
The captain of the Welsh Fire has been one of the more reliable batters in their middle order, consistently performing with the bat.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (SOUTHERN BRAVE)
1. James Vince
James Vince continued a good season with a scintillating innings of 90(47), which includes 6 fours and 6 sixes. He is the man in form for Southern Brave at the moment.
INNINGS - 28
RUNS - 741
AVERAGE – 30.88
STRIKE RATE – 143.05
50s/100s – 6/0
2. Chris Jordan
Chris Jordan had another strong showing with ball, as he took 3 wickets for just 19 runs. It has been a strong season so far for Jordan, with 8 wickets in 4 matches. He has taken a wicket in every match so far this tournament.
INNINGS: 22
WICKETS: 29
STRIKE RATE: 13.66
ECONOMY RATE: 20.10
AVERAGE: 7.36
Players who can make a difference (SOUTHERN BRAVE)
1. Kieron Pollard
The experienced all-rounder has been a difference-maker for the Southern Brave after joining them in the last two matches. He has scored 75 runs in just 2 innings.
2. Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer is almost back to his best, and his ability to bowl extreme pace means he is always an asset to the team.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
These two teams have faced each other 6 times in the previous three seasons. Southern Brave have dominated these matches, winning the last 5. Welsh Fire have only won once.
|MATCHES
|WELSH FIRE WON
|SOUTHERN BRAVE WON
|NO RESULT
|6
|1
|5
|0
VENUE AND PITCH
This is the second match being played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff this season. In 13 matches of The Hundred, the average first innings score has been 131. The average second innings score has been 126. The first match this season was a low-scoring encounter.
MATCH PREDICTION
FANTASY XI
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batters: James Vince (c), Laurie Evans, Tom Abell, Glenn Phillips
Allrounders: David Willey, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan
Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Haris Rauf, Tymal Mills
BACKUP PLAYERS:
Wicket-keeper - Alex Davies
Batter – Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Bowler – Mason Crane
All-rounder – Luke Wells
