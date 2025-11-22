The incredible story behind Travis Head opening: Pat Cummins' idea, coach agrees, Smith says, 'Go for your life'

Australia's injured captain Pat Cummins floated in the idea of trying out a new opening combination, Travis Head put his hand up, head coach Andrew McDonald agreed and stand-in skipper Steve Smith said: "Go for your life." That's how Australia pulled a rabbit out of their hat to stun England in the first Ashes Test, which ended inside two days with the hosts winning by 8 wickets in Perth on Saturday. On a pitch that had plenty Australia's captain Steve Smith, right, and Travis Head celebrate after winning their first Ashes cricket test match against England in Perth, Saturday(AP)

A casual idea floated inside Australia’s dressing room turned into one of the boldest and most inspired Ashes calls in recent memory — sending Travis Head to open the batting in place of the injured Usman Khawaja. Within hours, it produced a 69-ball century, an eight-wicket win, and a seismic shift in the first Test of the 2025 Ashes series.

Head was thrown to the top of the order after Khawaja failed to overcome back stiffness before Australia began their chase of 205 at Perth Stadium. What followed was one of the most destructive innings ever witnessed in an Ashes chase: 123 off 83 balls, 16 fours, 4 sixes, and a game sealed in under two days.

A collaborative gambit: Cummins’ idea, Head’s hand, and Smith’s green light

The decision to promote Head was not a long-term scheme but a spontaneous strategic adjustment — first raised by injured captain Pat Cummins, then embraced by coach Andrew McDonald and stand-in skipper Steve Smith.

Head revealed the discussion behind the scenes with typical frankness — and humour.

“(When was it decided?) About two years ago! (laughs)” he said. “Nah, honestly, I was happy to do it. It doesn’t bother me too much. We’d spoken about it — we know what England’s short-ball plans look like. The coaching staff and Patty (Cummins) had a few ideas, and this was one of them. Nice that it worked out today.”

Smith confirmed the collaborative nature of the call.

“Travis offered to open and I said: ‘Go for your life!’” the acting captain said. “That innings was out of this world.”

Head said several options were considered.

“Bit of everyone — coach, captain, a few senior players,” he explained. “A couple of names were thrown around. I was keen, and there was support for it. Could’ve easily been Marnus facing the first over too. But the thinking was right: get out there, trust the plans, and see what happens.”

A century that flipped the Test — and England’s Bazball playbook

Head walked out knowing England would target him with sustained short-pitched bowling.

“Yeah, I was expecting the short stuff,” he said. “My plan was just to play to the breeze, hit with it when I could, give myself room, pull when it was there… They tested me plenty in the first 20 balls. I wasn’t sure how it would pan out, but today it came off.”

He rapidly dismantled England’s attack, racing to fifty from 36 balls and launching into the type of Bazball-beating counterpunch that left Ben Stokes’ men rattled.

He admitted he never imagined a century was possible.

“Not a chance. Yesterday looked seriously tough. I’ve had a couple of 90s here, even threw one away. To get the hundred on a wicket that can get pretty scary — it means a lot.”

When he reached three figures, the crowd erupted — even if Head barely soaked it in.

“I’m not great at taking it in… when I’m done, I just want to get off the field,” he laughed. “Might’ve missed a few claps! But that reception… I’m very lucky.”

A match dominated by fast bowlers — until Head arrived

The first Ashes Test lasted just 113 overs across three innings, with 30 wickets tumbling for 468 runs in a brutal pace-friendly contest.

Mitchell Starc (10 wickets for the match) and Scott Boland triggered a dramatic England collapse on day two, taking five wickets in four overs to turn 65-1 into 88-6. England were eventually bowled out for 164 after gaining a 40-run first-innings lead.

Set 205, Australia launched Head to exploit the momentum — and he tore the game away, eventually falling with only 13 needed. Marnus Labuschagne finished unbeaten on 51, sealing victory with a six as Australia reached 205-2 to extend their unbeaten home Ashes streak to 16 Tests.

“Unbelievable couple of days” — and a shot of confidence for the series

For Head, the whirlwind of the past two days still hasn’t sunk in.

“Yeah… wow. What a couple of days. Not even close to processing it. Maybe tonight, maybe in a few days,” he said. “It’s always nice to start a series well… and to win inside two days is massive. I almost feel sorry for the 60,000 who bought tickets for tomorrow.”

With the Gabba Test starting December 4, Australia carry a 1-0 lead — and a rejuvenated Head — into Brisbane.

“Looking forward to getting home to the family,” he added. “Early flight, bit of downtime. We’ll celebrate — it’s a massive start to the series. And with the way this game has gone, Brisbane is shaping up to be something else.”