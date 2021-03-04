'The Indian team of 2012 was way better than this': Swann feels Kohli not in the same bracket as Lloyd, Waugh
- India vs England: Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons the current Indian team still has a long way to go before being called the greatest Indian team of all time.
Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons the current Indian team still has a long way to go before being called the greatest Indian team of all time. Swann's comments came after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar called the Virat Kohli-led unit one of the best produced by India in history, comparing it to the team in 1986 which won the Benson & Hedges World Series of Cricket. Swann, however, did not agree with Gavaskar, and instead feels the Indian team that was led by MS Dhoni in 2012 and the one that England beat 2-1 is the best he's seen.
On the topic of Kohli's India being one of the strongest teams of all time, Gavaskar compared the current Indian unit to the Australian team that dominated world cricket in the late 1990s under Steve Waugh and the West Indies team that was led by Clive Lloyd in the 1970s and 1980s. On the contrary, Swann believes it's too soon to put Kohli in the same bracket as Waugh or Lloyd.
"The Indian team I played against in 2012 was way better than this. I mean, how we beat India back then I’d never know. They are a fine team, I think they have got a good leader. I think it’s very difficult to put Virat Kohli in the same category as Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh because a captain is judged on how well his team does," Swann said during the lunch interval
India, currently the second-ranked Test team behind New Zealand is coming off a historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia, the second time they've done so in a row. Still, Swann reckons the current Australian team is no comparison to the Australian teams of the past and hence he would have his reservations whether this is the best Indian team of all time. Having said that, Swann showed faith in Kohli's leadership and backed him to become one of the all-time great captains.
"They are a very good team at the moment but I don't think the Australian team that India went and beat two months ago was anywhere near the Australian team, that say MS Dhoni had to face or Sachin Tendulkar or Ganguly," Swann said.
"So you have to take it with a pinch of salt. He's a very good captain, with a very good team under his belt, but we should leave it at that now. I don't think we should get too carried away but he’s certainly on track to be probably one of the all-time greats."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSL postponed with immediate effect due to Covid-19 outbreak
- The ongoing Pakistan Super League was on Thursday postponed with immediate effect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yuvraj, Gibbs react after Pollard joins them in hitting six sixes in an over
- Pollard's exploits were lauded by the entire cricket fraternity, including the two people who know what the experience feels like, Gibbs and Yuvraj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant tries to get under Crawley's skin, batsman falls next ball - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Indian team of 2012 was way better than the one today: Graeme Swann
- India vs England: Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons the current Indian team still has a long way to go before being called the greatest Indian team of all time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It can spill over': Gavaskar lauds umpires for ending Kohli-Stokes exchange
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision Review System (DRS): Taking maybe with a yes or no
- Technology in cricket went from enriching TV viewing to a full-fledged review system, and despite technology updates DRS still will have to live with grey areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Polly, take a chance': How Pollard smashed 6 sixes in an over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhoni in Chennai; CSK training camp for IPL-2021 likely from Mar 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test: Kohli and Stokes involved in heated exchange, umpires intervene: WATCH
- India vs England: Kohli and Stokes were involved in a bit of an episode, which looked to be getting out of hands before the exchange was broken off by the on-field umpires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 more cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in PSL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th Test: Axar gets Sibley with a straight ball again
- India vs England: The left-arm spinner made a great start on home turf yet again as he picked up a wicket in his first over again. Dominic Sibley, who has struggled for form after making a good contribution in the first Test fell to Axar again as he played for spin and there was none.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't worry about that one': Laxman's advice to England about tackling Axar
- India vs England: Laxman, one of the best batsmen against spin of all time, explained what England are doing wrong against Axar and how they can play the left-arm spinner better.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli equals Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 4th Test: All you need to know about the Ahmedabad pitch
- The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better a layer of grass.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Gavaskar gives 'masterclass' on how to play spin ahead of 4th Test
- India vs England: Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has maintained that the surfaces might have helped spinners but they weren't unplayable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox