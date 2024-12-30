'The KING is dead': Simon Katich's brutal takedown of Virat Kohli sums up India star's unimaginable downfall

Former Australia batter Simon Katich dropped a brutal verdict on Virat Kohli after another flop show in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian maestro lost his wicket at a crucial juncture of the game for just 5 as the visitors went on to lose the match by 184 runs. Apart from a century at Perth, where India claimed a win, Kohli has failed to live up to the expectations and got out repeatedly in the same fashion - edging outside off-stump delivery behind the stumps. India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on the last day of the fourth cricket Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.(AP)

It was the same case on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test, Kohli failed to hold his temptations on the ball outside off stump and went for a drive but ended up edging it once again to get caught at slip by Usman Khawaja. His stay in the middle lasted 29 balls as in the initial he showed patience and discipline on leaving the balls on the fourth-fifth stump channel, however, Mitchell Starc made him commit the error again.

Katich, who was doing the radio commentary for SEN Cricket, asserted that Kohli is more the king - the mantle he earned for his domination in the past decade - and said that Indian pacer Bumrah has taken over it from him.

"The King is dead," Katich said during commentary.

"He trudges off. King Bumrah has taken the mantle now. Kohli looks dejected with himself. That was a big knock for him. He has come up short. Australia will be very, very happy with the situation they find themselves in," Katich said as the two teams headed to the Lunch break.

Kohli has managed to score 417 runs this year at an average of 24.52 as his red-ball form hit a new low.

Australia take 2-1 lead in BGT 2024-25

Meanwhile, Australia brought their A-game to the table in the final session of the game and claimed seven wickets on Day 5 to claim a thrilling 184-run victory in front of a record Test crowd Monday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With the massive win, Australia now have a 2-1 advantage ahead of the fifth and final Test, which is scheduled to start on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where avoiding a defeat will be enough to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years.